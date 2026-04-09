Dante Moore Details Night With Tom Brady He Won’t Forget

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore didn't just meet legendary quarterback Tom Brady: he maximized the interaction. Moore got to pick the brain of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, while at a flag football event in March.

Moore's comments on Brady are illuminating because it shows how the Ducks quarterback turned the moment into a masterclass on leadership, competition, and what it takes to win at the highest level... All good signs for Duck football in 2026.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Dante Moore Said About Tom Brady Interaction

Moore is from Detroit, Michigan, and Tom Brady’s legacy is deeply rooted in his home state as a former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback. Brady played at Michigan came before Moore was born, but his impact has remained constant, shaping the standard for quarterbacks coming out of the state.

“I got to see him playing the flag football game. He's still playing like how he was. I'm just like, this is impressive... I don't know how old he is. He's just someone that's great. But he just made sure that if I had any questions – and I asked a lot of questions, because that was my chance to – so I just asked him tons of questions. He gave me a lot of information. And that was a night I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life," Moore said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's revealing about Moore's description of meeting Brady is his intentionality. Moore understood that he was getting rare access and turned it into a learning opportunity. It suggests that Moore is an excellent student of the game - even when a tad starstruck - and is committed to his growth at quarterback.

“It was a very, very interesting conversation. It was my first time ever meeting in person. I was like a kid at the candy store. That's like the GOAT. He’s my role model I want to be. He’s a guy that’s a competitor and wins football games and is the greatest to do it," Moore said.

“I met him. We talked much about leadership. I got a chance to talk with Drew Brees as well, and Sean Payton and them out there. We talked a lot of football. But Brady is a great guy. He was just someone that still has that competitive nature in his eyes," Moore continued.

Moore is incredibly coachable and eager to learn. It's notable that he brought up leadership as that is an area of his game that he has been vocal on continuing to push forward. Now in his second season as starting quarterback at Oregon, Moore looks to command the offense with poise and consistency. Seeking insight from Brady, Brees and Payton is a great way to think outside the box and study what it means to be a great quarterback.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady, who is 48 years old, played in the NFL for an incredible 23 seasons. Widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady has won Super Bowl MVP five times, plus NFL MVP three times. His resume is as long as they come, holding most major passing records. Now, he is an analyst for FOX and partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dante Moore's NFL Career

Moore has 20 starts under his belt (15 at Oregon, 5 at UCLA.) A major storyline this offseason is how he will continue to mature as he elected to return to Eugene for another Duck football season instead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a projected top-5 pick.

Part of why Moore left millions of NFL dollars on the table was to pursue the type of NFL career he ultimately wants. Moore prioritized long-term development, with an eye on a potential national championship, over an immediate financial gain. His goal is not just to reach the NFL, but to build a sustainable career once he gets there, and looks to take advantage of this Ducks season to grow and lead.

For a quarterback prioritizing longevity, there is not better blueprint than Brady.

Brady is the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three different decades and is widely defined by the longevity of his success. He became the oldest NFL MVP at age 40, the oldest Super Bowl MVP at 43, and the oldest quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl at 44, setting a standard for sustained excellence that will be hard to beat.

Moore posted a photo with Brady on Instagram.