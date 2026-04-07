Dante Moore's Post With Legendary Quarterback Has Fans Buzzing

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is one of the more intriguing players returning to college football, as he's arguably one of the most talented players at the position.

During Moore's 2025 season, he finished with 3,565 yards through the air with 30 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also recorded a total of 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Moore is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy and was expected to be a high draft pick before announcing his return to the Oregon Ducks program.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) draws back to pass Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With his stature, Moore has been able to receive great recognition and has even had the chance to meet some legends. One of the former players that he recently met is one that he will likely never forget.

Dante Moore Posts Picture Alongside Legendary Quarterback

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore released a picture that showed him hanging out with former NFL superstar, and who some may argue is the greatest player of all time when it comes to NFL football, Tom Brady. The picture could mean many things, but there are a few interesting things that are worth mentioning.

Moore is a guy who has earned a ton of attention thanks to his season in 2025. His stats were impressive, and because of that, there have been many labeling him as a future first-round draft pick. One person who stays within arm's length of the NFL is Brady, who still has ties to the league. It's worth mentioning that Brady is a part-owner of an NFL franchise.

Dante Moore with the Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Pv90CJUfn7 — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) April 5, 2026

He is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He owns a total of five percent of the Raiders. If someone has an eye for talent at the quarterback position, it would be Brady. The Raiders are selecting No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they are expected to select recent Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick. The quarterback would be joining the Raiders from the Indiana Hoosiers, who defeated the Ducks in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls and is also viewed as one of the more complete individuals in the history of the NFL. He finished his career with three MVPs and has almost broken every significant passing record that there is to break in his career.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That being said, at one point during the season, Moore was projected to be selected with the first pick in the draft. He instead opted to return to the Oregon program to chase a national championship with his teammates in Eugene, a decision that shocked some fans.

Now that the season is approaching, it is likely that all eyes will be on Moore, but it is no secret that Brady is quite familiar with the Ducks quarterback. The picture Moore posted details how much respect a quarterback like him has. He should only build up respect if he lives up to his expectations in 2026.