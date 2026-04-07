Dan Lanning's Comments On Quarterback Dante Moore Speak Volumes

The Oregon Ducks football team has finished six of their 15 spring football practices and coach Dan Lanning's comments on quarterback Dante Moore stand out.

It's no secret that everything flows through Moore as he looks to lead the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. In his second season as Ducks starter, his development remains one of the most important storylines of this offseason.

Moore, who elected to return to the Oregon football program despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, is an undeniable talent ... and now he's garnering a big compliment from his coach.

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Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Says Dante Moore Reaching Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel Level

Lanning was asked if Moore is running Oregon’s offense with the same command as former Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and he didn’t hesitate to say yes. Lanning made it clear Moore is mastering the offense in a similar way to the quarterbacks now playing in the NFL.

"He's there. He's there. I'm very confident," Lanning said. "He checked a play today in practice that we didn't even have tagged with a potential check because of the look that he saw. So, it's great to see from him that he's really out there operating as a coach on the field. We just got to get everybody else operating at that same level.”

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why does this matter? That level of control typically comes with experience, but Moore has only 20 career starts and is already showing he can operate the offense at a high level early in his development.

What stands out about Lanning's comments is that Moore didn’t just execute a check, he made a decision outside of what was built into the play design. That’s the kind of real-time processing and confidence that allowed Nix to thrive in Oregon’s system and Gabriel to step in and harness control quickly.

Calling Moore “a coach on the field” makes his improvements this offseason clear. Moore's storyline isn't about potential anymore, it’s about command. And if Moore is already operating at that level, Oregon’s ceiling offensively rises with him, especially if the rest of the unit catches up, as mentioned by Lanning.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There was little turnover for Oregon's offense from last season, except that former offensive coordinator Will Stein left for a head coaching job at Kentucky. Lanning promoted from within at the position, which helps maintain consistency for Moore's second season. Former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer is now the offensive coordinator, while Koa Ka’ai was promoted to full-time quarterbacks coach.

Ka'ai was already working with Moore as the assistant quarterbacks coach. The move from Lanning locked in Moore's development and stabilizes the Ducks' most important position group - even Moore told Mehringer he was "all in" on Ka'ai.

With a full Oregon season under his belt, Moore is positioned to take a significant leap forward in faster decision making and more consistency across reps. His growth will ultimately define how dangerous the Ducks offense becomes.

Last season, the transfer from UCLA delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel's Oregon Legacies

Oregon Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The nod that Moore has the same handle on the offense as Nix and Gabriel is certainly notable.

Now starring for the Denver Broncos, Nix left Oregon with one of the most efficient and productive legacies in program history, finishing as the Ducks’ all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 percent after going 658 of 879 through the air.

His 2023 season set a new standard, as he broke single-season program records for completions with 364, passing yards with 4,508, and passing touchdowns with 45. Nix’s accuracy wasn’t just elite at the school level, it reached historic territory nationally, setting an NCAA single-season record with a 77.45 percent completion rate while completing 364 of 470 passes.

Gabriel, who was elected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, make a sizable impact on the program quickly. He delivered one of the most accomplished seasons in Oregon history, starting all 14 games while leading the Ducks to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His impact extended nationally, becoming just the fifth player in program history to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist and finishing third in the voting.

Beyond his one-year run in Eugene, Gabriel cemented his place in college football history, ending his career as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns with 189 while also setting the record for most starts by a quarterback with 63.

The Ducks will have three spring football practices each week through April, leading up to their annual spring game on April 25. Lanning is entering his fifth season in Eugene with an exciting roster.