NFL Evaluation Shows What Separates Dante Moore At Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are returning their biggest star from last season, as quarterback Dante Moore opted to return rather than go through to the 2026 NFL Draft.

In a recent article by ESPN's Jordan Reid, Moore was evaluated for his weaknesses and his strengths. Here are three things the reporter touched on as strengths.

Distributes the Ball in a Timely Fashion

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is arguably the most important thing a quarterback has to do when at the college level. Everything speeds up when making a move from high school to the college football level, from every aspect of the game. The talented Ducks' gunslinger is exceptional at throwing a ball before the wide receiver breaks on a route, which means the ball is arriving as the receiver is still in motion.

This is what many label as "hitting a wide receiver in stride." Moore hasn't been one to hold the ball too long, which has allowed him to be one of the better quarterbacks in the nation. The fact that he is a player who can distribute the ball in a timely fashion is a good thing for the Ducks, because it will allow the wide receivers to make more plays in open space, which is something the Ducks' receivers excel at.

Notably, Moore ranked fourth nationally as a redshirt sophomore with a 71.8 completion percentage, fourth-best in Oregon single-season history. He completed 296-of-412 passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.

Using His Mobility

Serena Acosta, left, of the United States Coast Guard, exchanges a gift with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is underrated when using his legs. Moore has the speed to hold up at the next level, as he is fairly quick when moving out of the pocket. He totaled 156 rushing yards on 73 carries for two touchdowns in 2025.

Oreogn coach Dan Lanning spoke on the impact of Moore's decision to return to Oregon football for another season instead of going to the NFL in 2026.

"When you have a guy like (Moore) that that's coming back, that's obviously a dynamic player, that has a really high ceiling, has gotten better and better in his time with us, you get really excited because not just the player's coming back, but you're getting the leadership qualities, the experience. It certainly gives us a chance to have great success," Lanning said.

Excels at Progression Based Concepts

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that Moore is exceptional at is being able to let a play develop. While he isn't one to hold a ball on his own, he understands when he is called upon to throw the ball, along with when he needs to move his eyes to a different route. In the NFL, everything is more complex, which is why many of the college quarterbacks don't get the opportunity to succeed at the next level.

Moore has never shown signs of discomfort when it comes to letting a play progress, as he is quite comfortable knowing that he will have time, thanks to the talented offensive line group that is around him. If he can continue to polish this trait, he will likely find himself in the top-10 of the NFL Draft in the year 2027.

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