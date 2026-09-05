Oregon Ducks vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Score Updates

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks open up their highly anticipated 2026 season against Boise State at Autzen Stadium. With a handful of returning veterans like senior quarterback Dante Moore, senior center Iapani Laloulu, senior edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, among others, and a smattering of talented freshmen, the Ducks enter this match-up with a slew of off-season hype.

On the other side of the field, the three-in-a-row Mountain West championship winners in Boise State enter their first year as a Pac-12 team. Fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen highlights an offense coach Spencer Danielson says has an "awesome moment" to prove themselves against a top-rated team.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Follow below for updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top.

SECOND QUARTER

Q2 07:37 - Another overthrown pass from Dante Moore to bring up the fourth down for the Ducks. It's fourth down with one yard to go and the Ducks are going for it.

Q2 09:24 - Dante Moore has a pass that's far overthrown to target Dakorien Moore. Bringing up the second down on a Ducks' drive that needs momentum.

OREGON 7 - BOISE STATE 14

Q2 10:14 BOISE STATE SCORES - Sire Gaines catches a 38-yard touchdown pass from Madsen for a Boise State touchdown. The kick attempt is good. Fun fact: Gaines' first start for the Broncos came in 2024 against the Ducks in their 37-34 win, the first win the Ducks have in the series history against Boise State.

Q2 10:24 - The Broncos muff a 37-yard punt and seemingly recover that punt on the Ducks' 38-yard line. Call is confirmed. First down Boise State.

Q2 11:13 - An incomplete from Madsen puts the Broncos in fourth down, with a kick return to the Ducks.

OREGON 7 - BOISE STATE 7

Q2 11:17 OREGON SCORES - Jordon Davison, known for being the short-yardage back, gets the one-yard touchdown for Oregon. The 8 play, 50-yard drive took just under 4 minutes for the Ducks. Score is tied. A timeout is called on the field.

Q2 11:49 - Jeremiah McClellan once again gets a dart from Moore for a 9-yard first down to the BSU 9-yard line.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan was not messing around in Ducks warm ups 💥📣#goducks https://t.co/LuYtx2sffk pic.twitter.com/IHkaLScGLx — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Q2 13:45 - Dante Moore finds Jeremiah McClellan for a first down on the BSU26 yard line.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 0 - BOISE STATE 7

Q1 0:38 - Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti sacks Madsen to force fourth down on the last play of the first quarter.

Q1 2:15 - Moore’s pass to Evan Stewart falls incomplete. Fourth down forces Oregon to punt.

Q1 4:10 - Moore finds Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan for a 50 yard pickup down the sideline.

Q1 - During Boise State's second drive of the game, Maddux Madsenis sacked for a loss of 2 yards at the ORE49 by Bear Alexander.

Q1 - Oregon turns over on downs during the drive after.

OREGON 0 - BOISE STATE 7

Q1 11:09 - TOUCHDOWN BOISE STATE. Madsen finds Boise State receiver Cam Bates wide open in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown, capping off an 11-play, 75-yard drive from the Broncos offense. Boise State leads 7-0.

COIN TOSS: Oregon wins the coin toss and differs to Boise State

PREGAME

- Oregon plays a tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton and her 1970's song "Eugene Oregon" with a video tribute and butterfly logo in green and yellow.

The Oregon Ducks with a very classy tribute to the late, great Dolly Parton, highlighting the 1970’s song she wrote about her time in Eugene, Oregon 🤍🦋@OregonDucks_SI #oregonducks #dollyparton pic.twitter.com/5GC3dOX4io — Ally Osborne (@allysosborne) September 5, 2026

- The Oregon Duck's entrance appears to be a "Flat Stanley" reference, with the Ducks rushing into the tunnel after his blanket uncovered the true mascot. Appears to be a reference to 2025's "head-losing" first game entrance.

- Freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott not spotted with pregame workout receiver corps.

- Iverson Hooks, senior UAB wide reciever transfer, is in street clothes during pregame warmups. Hooks is not working out with the receiver corps.

OREGON TEAM CAPTAINS

WEATHER CONCERNS

According to Bronco Nation News writer B.J. Rains, the charter for the Boise State team had to fly to Portland, Oregon to land after rains in Eugene, Oregon prevented a safe arrival at the Eugene Airport. Busses were sent to Portland International Airport to take the Broncos to Eugene, with an estimated time of arrival for the team projected to be Friday night at 9p.m. PT.

AccuWeather reports that precipitation in Eugene the day of the game is at 55 percent. The forecast calls for a 71 degree high and 50 degree low with, "Intervals of clouds and sunshine with a thundershower."

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNIFORMS

The Oregon Ducks will wear a combination of the "Generation O" "Mighty Oregon" and "Gang Green" uniforms for a classic green, yellow, and white look to match the "stripe-out" game theme and as an ode to the programs' right past.

DEPTH CHARTS

One of the storylines coming out during game week between the Broncos and the Ducks is the lack of releasing a depth chart. The Broncos originally promised a two-deep chart for their trip to Autzen Stadium. Upon finding out the Ducks would not be releasing their own depth chart, the Broncos reportedly changed their plans and opted to also not release their own charts.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) warms up before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MATCH-UP HISTORY

The Boise State Broncos hold the upper-hand in the match-up history between these two former and current Pac-12 Conference teams, with a 3-1 record. Oregon clinched the first ever victory in the series with a narrow 37-34 win in Autzen Stadium as the second game of the 2024 season.

Prior to the Ducks' single win in their saga with the Broncos, they took losses in Las Vegas, Nevada (2017), Boise, Idaho (2009), and first at home (2008).

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