Three Things You Didn’t See on TV During Oregon’s Win Over Boise State

EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks survived a tense season opener, beating the Boise State Broncos 34-27 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon's defense was better than the score suggests. Despite allowing 27 points, the Ducks held Boise State to 274 total yards, 93 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry. The Broncos converted only 4 of 15 third downs, while Oregon generated three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore started his Heisman Trophy campaign with a bang. Moore completed 28 of 37 passes for a career-high 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was only the second time in his career he posted at least 300 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

The Ducks earned their nation-leading 39th win since the start of 2023 and extended the country’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 39 games. Oregon also won its 16th straight September game and 41st consecutive matchup against an unranked opponent.

Beyond the statistics and final score, here are three moments from the field that fans may not have seen on the television broadcast.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn

This weekly column will publish the morning after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. Dakorien Moore After Injury Scare

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore gave fans an injury scare late in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit and asking to leave the game. Moore was helped to the medical tent for further evaluation, creating concern about the condition of one of Oregon’s most important offensive players. However, as Oregon fans held their breath, he was able to go back into the game.

Moore later walked off the field under his own power following the victory. In a video captured by Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, the receiver was smiling as he left the field, although a noticeable lump could be seen on his upper cheek.

The injury scare came after a career performance from Moore, who caught six passes for 93 yards. His career-long 62-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter gave Oregon the lead as he made two defenders miss in arguably the biggest play of the day.

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore after the Ducks’ 34-27 win over Boise State 🏈



He had exited the game and went into the tent after a hard hit in the 4Q. #goducks https://t.co/gCS9T5p1ub pic.twitter.com/KgjmEz3szv — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Dante Moore was fired up about the 62-yard touchdown, revealing that he and Dakorien had actually "messed that play up" in practice.

“Come game time, I coached him up. He did it the right way, and when we do things the right way, you get rewarded. So he did that, made him miss, and then you know he was always going to dance in the end zone," Dante Moore said about Dakorien Moore.

“But I mean, he’s just so coachable, and I love him to death. He’s so young, but he’s grown so much this past year," he continued.

2. Jeremiah McClellan's Pregame Juice

The second moment fans may not have seen on the broadcast truly served as pregame foreshadowing. Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan danced through warmups and appeared loose before adding some extra energy during a contact drill. After charging into a teammate, McClellan turned toward the sideline and let out a loud roar.

That energy carried into the game.

McClellan finished with career highs of six catches and 150 yards, becoming the first Duck to reach 150 receiving yards since Tez Johnson in 2024. It was also the most receiving yards by an Oregon player during the Ducks’ 39-game nonconference home winning streak.

"He had the juice and energy and consistency that I see every single day in practice, and that's something I want to keep challenging him to bring. But he brought that consistently throughout the day to day," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game.

Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan was not messing around in Ducks warm ups 💥📣#goducks https://t.co/LuYtx2sffk pic.twitter.com/IHkaLScGLx — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

3. Oregon, Boise State Gather for Postgame Prayer

After the final whistle, Oregon and Boise State players and coaches formed a large circle near midfield for a postgame prayer. The gathering took place after a closely contested season opener at Autzen Stadium.

Regardless of individual religious beliefs, seeing players and coaches from both teams come together after four quarters of competition made for a cool moment of unity.

Wow what a powerful moment after the final whistle of Oregon vs. Boise State… Both teams come together and gather in prayer.#goducks https://t.co/gCS9T5p1ub pic.twitter.com/kz8iXfY6jN — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 5, 2026

Oregon now turns its attention to week two. Get that coffee brewing, Ducks fans!

The Ducks (1-0) take to the road for the first time this season, traveling to face Oklahoma State for a 9 a.m. PT kickoff on Sept. 12. The Cowboys (0-1) dropped their season opener to Tulsa by a 24-10 margin.

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