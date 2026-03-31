Dante Moore, Dylan Raiola Spark Intriguing Oregon Quarterback Room

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola continues to draw attention and polarizing opinions, but the former five-star recruit could provide a spark to an intriguing quarterback room headlined by starter Dante Moore and supported by reliable backup Brock Thomas.

Raiola transferred to the Ducks after starting two seasons for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He adds intrigue in Eugene as spring football practices roll through April.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola Adds a New Layer of Intrigue

With Raiola's talent and pedigree, how will he impact Moore and Thomas? Will the already-high standard be raised in Eugene? Raiola doesn’t have to start to change the dynamic, his presence already does.

Moore, who elected to return to the Oregon football program despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, is an undeniable talent and the centerpiece of this Oregon offense. Meanwhile, Thomas defied odds to rise from local walk on and winning the job of backup quarterback over former four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who has since transferred out of Eugene.

Why is Raiola so polarizing? He has been demanding attention since his high school days. Initially a Georgia commit, he flipped his to Nebraska and SEC fans have scrutinized him ever since. He also stole headlines for comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Raiola opted for the same jersey number, similar haircut, and even warm up.

Now at Oregon, Raiola gets a fresh start. He is wearing the No. 8 jersey number, after getting permission from former Duck quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel. The number is meaningful to Ducks fans and also to Raiola ... Both Mariota and Gabriel grew up in Hawaii, while Raiola was born in Hawaii.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Raiola represents an elite succession plan after Moore goes to the NFL. His decision to transfer to Oregon is brimming with maturity. Many quarterbacks would not transfer to a program with an established starter. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role, with two full seasons of eligibility left.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed how Moore and Raiola are already making each other better, just through a few spring practices in March. He addressed that it's been a healthy competition.

"Every one of these guys cheer for each other’s success," Lanning said. "So these guys compete at the highest level, but when they’re out there on the field, they’re hoping for each other’s success because the stronger we are as a team. The better we’re gonna be as a team. So, they’ve worked really well together, just like every position we have out there."

Sounds like Raiola is helping the Ducks raise the intensity at practice, which in turn could push Moore to an even higher ceiling.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches medal O during the march march before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Raiola started in his two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, totaling over 2,000 yards in each season. He finished with a combined total of 31 touchdowns in those two years.

Dante Moore Headlines Oregon’s Quarterback Room

Everything flows through Moore as he looks to lead the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. In his second season as Ducks starter, his development remains one of the most important storylines. This is not about whether Moore is the guy, it is about how far he can take Oregon’s offense.

Now that Moore has a full season of comfort in the system, he is positioned to take a significant leap forward in faster decision making and more consistency across reps. His growth will ultimately define how dangerous the Ducks offense becomes.

Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Adding more quarterback talent around Moore could spark even more progress for the signal caller.

With 20 starts (15 at Oregon, 5 at UCLA) under his belt, Moore has a chance to step into the next level of elite talent with a shot at his ultimate goal - win a national championship at Oregon.

"I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions," Moore said when he announced his decision to come back to Oregon in 2026.

Brock Thomas Provides Stability Behind the Spotlight

Thomas shouldn't be overlooked. The former walk-on player from Sheldon High School in Eugene is a trusted option in the system. He played well as Moore's backup in 2025, finishing 12-for-16, with 130 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, appearing in nine games.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas throws for receivers during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas has something Raiola doesn't... time in the Oregon system. While much of the attention centers on Moore and Raiola, Thomas provides something just as important: stability.

He also has the support of Lanning and his teammates. Duck teammates carried Thomas into the locker room after stepping in to help the Ducsk defeat the Wisconsin Badgers last season. When Lanning was questioned why Thomas got game reps over Novosad or three-star recruit Luke Moga, he expressed confidence in Thomas and said he earned the role with his performance in practice.

The Ducks will have three spring football practices each week through April, leading up to their annual spring game on April 25. While the focus will be on Moore, the storyline behind the scenes is how Oregon is building one of the most intriguing and complete quarterback rooms in college football.