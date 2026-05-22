Oregon Ducks Targeting Promising Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks continue to build the future of their quarterback room with several strategic moves to acquire top talent.

On Thursday, a little less than a month after five-star class of 2027 prospect Will Mencl announced his commitment to Oregon, the Ducks extended an offer to a promising athlete from the class of 2028.

Combat Ducks quarterback Mark Wiepert throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Fans, Meet Kaden Craft

Lake Norman High School incoming junior Kaden Craft is currently listed as a four-star prospect that's seen an uptick in attention from schools across the nation, with Oregon most recently jumping into the conversation.

The Mooresville, North Carolina native currently boasts 17 offers from programs like Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, and Miami, according to 247Sports.

"After a great conversation with [Koa Ka'ai], I am thankful and honored to receive an offer from [Oregon Football]!!!" Craft said on his X account on Thursday regarding Oregon's recent offer.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regional Visits

Oregon does have some work cut out for them in the pursuit of Craft, as the athlete has previously made visits to Duke (x2), Virginia Tech (x2), North Carolina, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, NC State, Florida State, and, most recently, Tennessee (x2).

Given that each of these schools is closer to Craft's side of the country, and Oregon appears to be the first West Coast offer for the prospect, perhaps this signals that Craft may get more offers from West Coast teams after this step from the Ducks.

There is no current information available or announced for when or if Craft intends to visit the Ducks, but given he's visited multiple programs already, it's likely to happen.

Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Quarterback Kaden Craft Brings to the Table

Craft, who currently sits at 6-4, 210 pounds, put up 1,739 passing yards, contributing to 30 total touchdowns with four interceptions during his junior year, which totaled up to a 60 percent completion rating. Looking at his film and recruiting analysis of Craft, he's a tad rough around the edges, but refining through his final two years of school may shape a gutsy quarterback with a prototypical build into a college-ready asset.

He is also notably good at running designed routes, racking up 387 yards in his sophomore season as well. Craft's footwork can also be seen on the court, as he plays on the Lake Norman varsity basketball team as well.

"Kaden displays very good mobility working to the outside of the pocket. He has a quick first step and, along his long stride, can get there in a hurry. Squares up evenly with his receivers," says Crafts' evaluation on QB Hit List, a website profiling quarterback prospects. Their ranking score put Craft at 95.04 out of 100.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Current Quarterback Situation

For the 2026 season, the Ducks are well equipped in the pocket with returning starter Dante Moore and presumed backup transfer from Nebraska, Dylan Raiola. Raiola has another year of eligibility after the 2026 season, priming him to compete for the starting position.

Currently on the roster, the Ducks boast four other quarterbacks behind Moore and Raiola, including redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert, redshirt sophomore Ryder Hayes, redshirt junior and former 2025 backup Brock Thomas, and redshirt freshman Duck legacy athlete Akili Smith Jr. Mencl will join this group next season with his own stellar resume.

If Craft chooses to join the Ducks, Raiola should be departed from the program, and Mencl will likely be the other athlete challenging for the starting job.

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