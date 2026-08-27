Dante Moore Joins Elite Group of College Athletes in New NIL Deal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is one of the biggest names in college football entering the 2026 season, and his newest Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal seemingly proves his popularity.

Moore joins Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood, and Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Chris Henry Jr. as the four college football stars that have signed deals with Celsius, a popular energy and fitness drink.

Celsius Signs Dante Moore to NIL Deal

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The company announced the deals on Wednesday, Aug. 26, ahead of the upcoming regular season.

“College football has an unmatched ability to bring people together, and these partnerships deepen CELSIUS’ connection to the culture and the students, fans and communities that make game day unlike anything else in sports,”said chief brand officer of Celsius Kyle Watson in a press release.

“These aren’t just partnerships – each athlete has an authentic connection to the brand, from how they prepare and compete to where they’re headed next. We’re building around that shared ambition with experiences that go beyond a traditional sponsorship and bringing the LIVE. FIT. GO.™ mantra to life in a way that feels authentic to each athlete," Watson continued.

While Celsius has targeted only players in the the Big Ten and the SEC for these NIL deals, the four athletes that signed with the brand are all at different points in their college careers.

Henry Jr. was a five-star recruit in the class of 2026 before enrolling at Ohio State, and he is set to play in his first season with the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Underwood is entering his second year as the starting quarterback for Michigan after throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions as a true freshman.

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Football student-athlete Bryce Underwood speaks during Big Ten Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, both Coleman and Moore will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft after the season. Coleman transferred from Auburn to Texas before the season, and the new Longhorns star brings over a strong resume: 1,306 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in two years at Auburn. However, now that Coleman has teamed up with Texas quarterback Arch Manning, he could play his way into the early rounds of the draft.

Dante Moore Adds to NIL Portfolio

Moore is the eldest of the bunch and is expected to be playing in his final season of college football after forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft and returning to Oregon. That decision has made Moore one of the biggest stars in the Big Ten if not the country, and his NIL portfolio is seemingly benefitting as a result.

The Oregon Ducks' NIL merchandise group Ducks of a Feather releases a Tokyo inspired collection. | @ducksofafeather and @divisionst on Instagram

Per Moore's Instagram page, the Ducks quarterback has participated in paid partnerships with major brands like T-Mobile and DoorDash, and Moore is also one of three cover stars of EA College Football 27.

Additionally, Moore is one of the few Oregon players that have inked NIL deals with Nike. The relationship between Nike and the Ducks is well known, but the company currently only holds individual deals with Moore, Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore, running back Jordon Davison, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., and safety Jett Washington.

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