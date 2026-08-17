The preseason AP Top 25 rankings were officially revealed on Monday, and coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks check in at No. 2 ahead of their season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

While preseason rankings don’t always result in success throughout the season, Oregon, with one of the best returning rosters in college football, has a legitimate shot to win its first national championship in program history.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be challenges along the way for coach Dan Lanning’s squad, as they are expected to face several preseason top-25 opponents on their schedule. With the AP Top 25 poll released, here’s a look at those potential ranked matchups for the Ducks this season.

Sept 26: at No. 14 USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first potential ranked matchup on the Ducks' schedule will be against coach Lincoln Riley and the No. 14 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26. This matchup will not only be the Ducks' Big Ten opener, but some predict it could be their first potential loss of the season.

Lanning and the Ducks have dominated Riley’s Trojans in the last couple of years, as they are 2-0. Both of those wins, however, came at Autzen Stadium, which recently included a 42-27 win over the Trojans last season. Now the Ducks will face a motivated Trojans squad at the Coliseum.

The battle between Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Trojans star Jayden Maiava, both of whom are two potential contenders for the Heisman Trophy, will be an exciting duel to watch for college football fans and could decide who comes out on top.

Nov. 7: at No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For what could be the game of the year in college football, the Ducks will face the only team ranked ahead of them in the preseason poll on Nov. 7 in Columbus, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Implications for the Nov. 7 showdown between the Buckeyes and Ducks could be massive, as it may decide who wins the Big Ten championship and a top seed in the College Football Playoff. Revenge will certainly be on the Ducks' minds, as the last time they faced the Buckeyes, their undefeated season came to an end in the 2025 Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal with a 41-21 loss.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy could also be up for grabs between a pair of the nation’s top quarterbacks: Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin. According to the early betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are six-point favorites to beat the Ducks in Columbus. Can Lanning and the Ducks shock the Buckeyes in the Horseshoe?

Nov. 14: vs. No. 16 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the high-stakes showdown against the Buckeyes in Columbus, the Ducks will return to Autzen Stadium to face the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines led by first-year coach Kyle Whittingham.

The Wolverines enter the 2026 season looking to take a step forward in the Big Ten with what Michigan fans hope is an improved quarterback in Bryce Underwood. When Whittingham was the coach of the Utah Utes, Lanning was very successful, going 2-0 against the Utes.

Lanning looks to continue that successful trend in what could be the Ducks' biggest home game on their schedule. The last time the Ducks and Wolverines faced off was at the Big House on Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Oregon won 38-17.

Nov. 28: vs. No. 17 Washington Huskies

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) during warmup before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To close out the regular season on Nov. 28 at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks look to continue their success against the Huskies with another win in the rivalry series. After starting 0-3 against the Huskies in his coaching tenure with the Ducks, Lanning has rallied off two consecutive wins and looks to make it three in a row with another win over the Huskies this November.

Last season's matchup featured the Ducks winning 26-14 in Seattle, where their defense, for the most part, locked down Huskies star quarterback Demond Williams Jr, who threw for 129 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 15-of-30 passing.

The Ducks' defense looks to have the same success against Williams, this time with a hostile environment at Autzen Stadium on their side.

Teams On Oregon Ducks Schedule With AP Poll Potential

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Washington Huskies at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three teams on the Ducks' schedule were given receiving votes in the AP preseason poll, the Boise State Broncos (Sept. 5), Oklahoma State Cowboys (Sept. 12), and Illinois Fighting Illini (Oct. 24), and all three could be ranked at some point during the season.

Of those three teams, Boise State led the way with 43 receiving votes, while Illinois (9) and Oklahoma State (8) followed. While Boise State won’t be ranked for the season opener on Sept. 5 against the Ducks, Oklahoma State and Illinois still have the chance to earn a ranking before playing Oregon.

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