Oregon Ducks' Case For Best Roster Compared to These Five Contenders

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks possess one of the top rosters in college football this season. It’s one of the many reasons why some believe 2026 will finally be the year that the Ducks win their coveted first national championship in program history.

Despite the confidence heading into the season and a historic No. 2 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, several other teams will give the Ducks a major challenge to winning the national title, as their talent could also be the driving force towards championship success.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Ducks' season opener against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium almost here, CBS Sports recently surveyed 23 conference front-office employees across the college football landscape on which teams have the best roster in the country, and some of the picks may surprise Oregon fans.

College Football Teams That Have Best Rosters

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) makes a pass against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several employees said that the Ducks had the best roster in college football. However, there was a lot of love for coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as they are arguably one of the top teams posing the biggest threat not only to Oregon’s Big Ten title hopes, but also to their national championship aspirations.

The Nov. 7 showdown between the Ducks and Buckeyes in Columbus will be a battle between two of the top teams in college football and may not be the only time the two national title contenders meet.

Similar to the Ducks with quarterback Dante Moore, Ohio State has a talented wide receiver core headlined by one of the best players in college football, Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes' defense, despite the heavy losses to the NFL, is poised to be among the best in the Big Ten this season.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other teams that received love included the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, four squads that are favored to earn a spot in the 12-team CFP this season.

The Bulldogs are looking to return to championship glory under coach Kirby Smart and end the SEC’s recent CFP struggles. The Hurricanes aim to get back to the title game with the arrival of Duke Blue Devils transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and talented pieces on both sides of the football.

The Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish return two Heisman Trophy-contending quarterbacks, Arch Manning and CJ Carr. Both teams failed to make the CFP last season but finished with nine or more wins.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All four teams have their case for the best roster in college football, but the only thing that matters to these five teams is winning the national championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 25, 2027.

If they make the CFP, the Ducks could play five of these teams en route to potentially winning their first national championship in program history, an accomplishment that Oregon fans are desperate for.

Oregon Ducks Case For Best Roster in College Football

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' roster includes more than Dante Moore, who returns to Eugene for his second season as Oregon’s starting quarterback. Surrounding Moore on offense are a talented group of wide receivers: Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, and UAB Blazers transfer Iverson Hooks.

Even after the loss of Kenyon Sadiq, whom the New York Jets selected in the first round at No. 16 overall, the Ducks still have an NFL-caliber tight end on their roster in Jamari Johnson. Last season, Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks also return a duo of running backs, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., who combined for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. While suffering major losses to their offensive line to the NFL this offseason, including Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World, the Ducks still return an experienced lineman in center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, who will lead a new-look group.

Having players they can rely on at multiple positions on offense, along with a returning star quarterback whose maturity and leadership have grown this offseason, gives the Ducks a strong case as one of the best in the country, as only a few teams every year are that stacked at multiple positions.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Ducks return all four of their key defensive lineman from last season, including Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti. At linebacker, new leaders will emerge with Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson, and sophomore Nasir Wyatt taking a step forward as a potential every-down player.

In the secondary, Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich and sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. are expected to lead the way. Both players have the potential to be the best players at their position in the country this season. Perich and Finney’s leadership alone could be what it takes for the Ducks defense to do what they haven’t been able to do in their last two playoff losses: rise to the occasion.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their last two playoff losses to the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and Indiana Hoosiers, both of whom won the national championship, the Ducks' defense allowed 40-plus points. Unless their offense can win in a shootout, this is something the Ducks likely can’t afford to happen if they make the CFP for a third consecutive season.

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