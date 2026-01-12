Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore faces a monumental decision - one that will send ripples through both the Ducks program and the NFL. There’s no clear right or wrong choice: will Moore take the field for another season in Eugene, or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?

The stakes are higher than ever. After a flurry of Ducks starters chose to return rather than enter the draft, Moore’s decision could define Oregon’s path next season. Staying would make the Ducks an immediate College Football Playoff contender. The Ducks have a clear succession plan if Moore decides to return, securing transfer portal quarterback Dylan Raiola from thh Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Yet, his 2026 NFL Draft projection places him among the nation’s elite prospects, offering the chance to begin an NFL career and secure a multi-million-dollar future. Balancing loyalty, legacy and opportunity, Moore’s choice is anything but simple.

Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Is More Complicated Than It Seems

NFL Opportunity

During his redshirt sophomore season, Moore flew up boards for the 2026 NFL Draft. Scouts are enamored with his pro-ready frame, elite accuracy, and command of an offense that has won in a multitude of ways. Many evaluators named Moore as the first or second best quarterback in the class as a top-5 pick.

Moore and the New York Jets have been tied together by most mock drafts and Jets scouts were often seen at Oregon games this season. The financials are clear - if the Jets drafted Moore with the No. 2 overall pick, his four year NFL contract with total nearly 53,000,000 with about a $35,000,000 signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Moore's NFL dreams are a very real reality in the 2026 NFL Draft. There is no guarantee his draft stock will remain that high in the 2027 NFL Draft - and clearly, it can't get much higher than it is now, trailing only Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in nearly all quarterback draft rankings.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Of course there is still Pro Day, the NFL Combine and many interviews and private workouts that could impact Moore's draft stock.

Experience Factor

Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record this season, weathering sheets of rain and wind and overcoming injuries to starting wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen... All while delivering one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

There is one trend that stands out when it comes to college quarterbacks making the jump to the NFL - number of starts matters. Currently, the former 5-star recruit Moore has started 15 games at Oregon plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of college football’s most respected voices, ESPN host Rece Davis brings a unique long-view perspective. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Davis broke down the biggest decision of Moore's career, including his experience factor.

"As high as (Moore) is going to be drafted, there will be an investment and people hoping to see him succeed wherever he might go. But it's different than the people invested in you in college, in your development. And the pros - it's a bottom line. They want you to succeed because they have a lot of money invested in you. And in most cases for quarterbacks, they've tied their franchise to you. That's a lot of pressure," Davis said.

"We always talk about on the draft, the success rate hasn't been really, really high for quarterbacks that haven't had a large number of starts," Davis continued.

"I know he had a handful (of starts) at UCLA, so that changes the calculus a little bit for him. But I just say make sure you want to go. I mean, you don't have to. Don't let people talk you into doing something you think you don't want to do right now. Because when you go, be sure you're ready and dying lousy to make the next move," Davis said.

oregon ducks usc trojans gameday dan lanning dante moore college football playoff big ten rece davis exclusive bri amaranthus | Oregon Ducks Bri Amaranthus

Another season as Oregon's starter and under Lanning's leadership could help Moore in the long run in the NFL. Lanning is deeply invested in Moore’s growth and Moore has blossomed under his leadership. Another year could sharpen Moore’s processing speed, decision-making and command, which could translate directly to NFL longevity.

NIL Factor

There are millions of dollars waiting for Moore in the NFL... why would the quarterback decide to come back to the Ducks for another season?

NIL closes the financial gap a little bit. The financials might not be too detrimental to stay in Eugene. In the NIL era, colleges are able to create substantial NIL packages that make the decision to stay a little more juicy. It could be enough to make another year in college a viable financial choice rather than a sacrifice.

Currently, Moore's NIL Valuation is $2.3 million. That number stands to jump if he returns to Eugene in 2026.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

Unfinished Business at Oregon

Unfinished business could be another factor. The Ducks didn't reach their ultimate goal of winning a College Football Playoff National Championship this season, setting the stage for Moore to return and chase a title. He’d have a loaded cast around him, including Dakorien Moore, potentially Evan Stewart, and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks.

"There's no rush. You're going to be an NFL quarterback whether you go immediately or whether you go next year. Make sure you're ready to go. And by that, I don't necessarily just mean in terms of playing on the field. Make sure you're ready for your life to change because it's going to (change) in the pros," Davis told Amaranthus.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"Make sure that's what you really want to do because there's no going back. The decision gets made one time. It's not going to be the end of the world if you decide, 'Hey, you know what? I like Eugene. I like Oregon. I like playing for Dan Lanning. I like playing in the Big Ten, and I want to stay'," Davis said.

The Detroit-native also has already displayed his patience and it paid off. He sat behind former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024 instead of transferring when he did not win the starting role. Moore has been very vocal about the many ways he learned from Gabriel and how it allowed him to find confidence after transferring to the Ducks from UCLA.

The way he approaches decisions suggests he won’t treat the NFL choice lightly, but the situation is multi-layered and complicated.