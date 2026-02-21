Three Oregon Ducks That Will Be First Round Picks in the 2027 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks are hoping to have another successful NFL Draft in 2026 as they did in 2025, when 10 Ducks were selected by various NFL Teams. The Oregon Ducks are set to have another successful 2026 NFL Draft, with multiple Ducks projected to be taken in the first two rounds, including tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has been projected as a top-20 pick.

The 2027 NFL Draft could prove to be even more prestigious for the Ducks, with three players who should be sure-fire first-round picks.

Dante Moore - Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore elected to pass up the 2026 NFL Draft to return to Eugene to hone his craft and compete for a national championship. Moore was projected by many to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft due to a weak quarterback class. Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his 2025 season.

Barring any major injuries, Moore should be a shoo-in as a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore may not be taken at No. 2 overall like he was projected to in the 2026 NFL Draft, as there will be more competition in the first five picks, such as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei has been a staple of the Oregon defensive line for a few seasons now and will return to the fold in Eugene for another season in 2026. Uiagalelei has been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses in his time with the Ducks, recording 10.5 sacks in 2024 and six sacks in 2025.

Uiagalelei was also able to tack on two forced fumbles last season. If Uiagalelei keeps his production similar to his last two seasons, he should be a no-doubt first-round pick in 2027.

MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears

MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

A’Mauri Washington - Defensive Tackle

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Washington, along with the rest of the Oregon starting defensive line, elected to return to Eugene for another season in 2026. Washington was projected to land anywhere from the end of the first round in the 2026 NFL Draft to the beginning of the second round.

The defensive tackle position is one where NFL teams like to stock up on, which would play into Washington’s favor. Washington could use another year of seasoning to improve his draft grade, as he recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025, but his 6-3 frame has kept him in the early rounds in mock drafts.

If Moore, Uiagalelei, and Washington continue to develop at a good pace in 2026, there is no reason they should be the first three Ducks taken in the 2027 NFL Draft, and most likely all of them in the first round as well. The Ducks 2027 NFL Draft class is one that could very well break the record for the Oregon program for most players selected in the NFL Draft.