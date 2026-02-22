Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking Heading Into 2026 Season

Following a 2025 season that featured a 13-2 overall finish and a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks are entering their fifth year under coach Dan Lanning and will again be a top team in college football in 2026.

Along with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, the Ducks bring back multiple top players from last season’s playoff roster, as Oregon looks to go all in to win its first national championship in program history.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Many of the top college football analysts believe that Oregon could be the team to beat in the Big Ten, but will also be one of the top teams in the country throughout next season. While there is still so much time between now and when the Ducks kick off their 2026 season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos, where does Oregon stand in early top 25 rankings?

Oregon's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Ranking

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the Ducks are ranked as the No. 6 team heading into the 2026 season. This ranking may surprise some, as many expect Oregon to be inside the top five, especially with the return of Moore at quarterback. Two Big Ten teams rank ahead of Oregon in Dinich’s way-too-early top 25, including the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 4).

Despite the loss of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers reloaded in the transfer portal. The additions of TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh make the Hoosiers a serious threat to defend their Big Ten title and repeat as national champions.

After a disappointing 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl, the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the return of quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, strive to climb back to the mountain top and win the national championship in 2026.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) smiles as he walks off the field following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nov. 7 matchup in Columbus between the Buckeyes and the Ducks has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the season. The quarterback duel between Moore and Sayin also has the potential to determine who wins the Heisman Trophy.

Teams Outside Big Ten Ranked in Top Five

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As for who rounds out the top five ahead of Oregon, the Texas Longhorns are at No. 1 with the return of star quarterback Arch Manning. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish sit at No. 2, led by quarterback CJ Carr, and coach Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs are at No. 5.

The Ducks could play either three of these teams on the way to potentially winning the national championship next season. A potential national championship matchup between Oregon's Dante Moore and Texas' Arch Manning would provide an exciting game for college football fans.

The same can be said if the Oregon matches up with either Notre Dame or Georgia in the national championship game. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, and playing a national title game against his former team would certainly be an exciting storyline.

