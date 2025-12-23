Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Just Got Interesting

Oregon Ducks center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu announced his decision to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school for his senior season, and the news could have a serious impact on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his own NFL decision.

Moore reacted to 'Poncho's' decision by reposting his center's announcement on his Instagram story. Moore's excitement could be just that for his friend, but Laloulu returning to Oregon is key to any chance of the Ducks quarterback staying in Eugene for another season.

Dante Moore's Reaction to Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Returning to Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore posts about center Iapani Laloulu returning for the 2026-2027 season. | @dantemoore on Instagram stories

What It Means for Dante Moore

In addition to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein leaving for the head coaching job at Kentucky, Moore losing his center would not bode well for Ducks fans hoping the star quarterback returns to college. Now in 2026, Oregon's offensive line will be anchored by a one of the top centers in the country. Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the best center in college football, in 2025 before Iowa's Logan Jones ultimately won the award.

With Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, and Alex Harkey all out of eligibility after the 2025 season, Laloulu's return is an impactful one for the Ducks. Oregon's offense is not expected to return tight end Kenyon Sadiq, but Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson has flashed as a viable weapon in the passing game amid Oregon's wide receiver injuries. A redshirt sophomore, Johnson is slated to return to the Ducks offense alongside wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McLellan, and Cooper Perry.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the status of wide receiver Evan Stewart is still unknown as Stewart recovers from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the offseason. Stewart could leave for the NFL Draft, but the door is not completely closed on a return to Oregon either.

Before the College Football Playoff, Moore revealed that he has not yet made a decision on his future.

“It's been interesting. I mean, so many thoughts and so many things going on through my head, and I feel like just having coach Lanning and having a support team that helps me get to my everyday life and making sure that I stay focused on the main thing,” Moore said. “And of course, my main thing right now is to be with my feet at being here with my teammates. Of course, everybody keeps asking questions, but there's not a decision yet.”

NFL Draft Quarterback Class

Moore is considered one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, and some NFL Draft analysts have him as the top quarterback if not top prospect available. However, Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is also viewed as the top quarterback in the upcoming draft by many. Outside of Mendoza and Moore, the picture is unclear.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza kisses the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to return to school recently, and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will have a decision to make whenever the Crimson Tide's run in the CFP ends.

For Moore, his performance throughout the postseason could be a difference-maker in his decision, and the same could be said for Simpson.