Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Reveals How He’s Spent Time Since Playoff Loss

The Oregon Ducks season ended in defeat to the eventual-National Champion Indiana Hoosiers at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Oregon coach Dan Lanning reveals how he and the team have spent their time since the season ended.

The Oregon players are officially in winter workouts now, but they did receive a break. The Ducks coaching staff? Not so much.

Lanning has hit the ground running since Oregon’s season ended. The 39-year-old is entering his fifth season as Ducks coach and had an intense January.

“We haven't had any time off. Straight into recruiting. (The team) got some time off. I was in 14 states last week,” Lanning said on National Signing Day on Duck Insider.

Between the playoff, retaining key veterans, the transfer portal and recruiting - it's safe to say that Lanning has not slowed down since the season ended. Oregon landed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and also saw 30 players transfer out via the portal - the most in Lanning's tenure. Notably, the outgoing transfers were mostly defensive depth players.

What about the team? Lanning added that the Ducks team is back on campus but highlighted the complicated schedule Oregon delt with during the playoff.

Oregon's classes for winter semester began during the Ducks' playoff run. Lanning has been vocal about changing the college football calendar so that the National Championship is played on Jan. 1 - which would alleviate some of the issues with school, transfer portal and coaching changes.

“We're hopping right back into it," Lanning sais. We're starting training so that they're all back now here on campus during class. You know, our classes actually started up while we were still in the playoff, right? Another great example of why the calendar should move. But we started a new semester while we were going into those last games.”

Oregon's last game was on Jan. 9 and the Ducks' winter program began in the beginning of February so there was some time for the team to be "off."

“Those guys did get a little bit of a window of time. We call it discretionary, where they can work out on their own. They can do kind of their own, and now we're back to team activities, where these guys are lifting in the morning. It's really kind of a bulk phase in your lift. We're going to get a lot stronger. Put on some weight, good weight. Make sure we maintain our flexibility and prepare ourselves for what's coming," Lanning said.

Oregon posted some photos of the winter workouts, featuring quarterback Dante Moore. It was also a busy January for Moore, who elected to return to Eugene for another Duck season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft where he was projected to be a first-round selection.

When he announced his decision on ESPN, Moore made his national championship goals known. He also laughed and said he needed a vacation after the extended playoff run.

Other players who decided to return for another Oregon season instead of enter the NFL Draft include the entire starting defensive line: Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Teitum Tuioti, along with starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Next up after winter workouts, the Ducks will have a few spring practices in March.

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

Now that the second National Signing Day is over, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class officially ranks as No. 3 in the nation.

Oregon has 22 total commits that includes: four five-stars recruits, 12 four-star recruits and six three-star recruits.

The highly-anticipated five-star prospects are: offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, tight end Kendre Harrison, safety Jett Washington, and wide receiver Jalen Lott. Other recruits like defensive back Davon Benjamin and running back Tradarian Ball could see the field early, but the Ducks also can afford to let prospects grow and develop.

