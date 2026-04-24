Dante Moore's Rank In Rare Draft Class Becomes Clear From NFL Insiders
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NFL insiders are already zeroing in on Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and the rare quarterback class for the 2027 NFL Draft.
Moore elected to return to Eugene and the Ducks football program for the 2026-27 season, despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection and the opportunity to secure millions of dollars in the league.
However, that doesn't mean the NFL is forgetting about Moore. After back-to-back lackluster quarterback classes, the 2027 class is projecting by many as an unusually deep class. Where does Moore fit in?
A Potentially Historic 2027 NFL Draft Quarterback Class
During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, analysts were already talking about Moore and the 2027 class. ESPN asked 10 NFL scouts in a poll to place first, second and third place point values on the upcoming draft eligible quarterbacks.
Turns out, Moore was the runaway winner. Here are the results:
1. Dante Moore (24 points)
2. Arch Manning (16 points)
3. Julian Sayin (5 points)
4. Brendan Sorsby (5 points)
5. LaNorris Sellers (3 points)
T-6. Drew Mestemaker (2 points)
T-6. Sam Leavitt (2 points)
T-6. CJ Carr (2 points)
9. Darian Mensah (1 point)
Point values:
1st place vote: 3 points
2nd place vote: 2 points
3rd place vote: 1 point
So what does this mean for Moore? This is not media hype... This is coming from scouts. The biggest takeaway is that the NFL world might be even higher on Moore's ability than the public is currently.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is another player who will get a lot of attention this season. However, Moore is clearly being viewed as a legitimate pro prospect and it supports the storyline that another year in Eugene could elevate his long-term draft value rather than delay it.
Being an early favorite is just that - very early. Moore and the Ducks have yet to play a snap in the 2026 season and still have a lot of development to go in order to reach their championship sized goals. Also, scouts may not have had the chance to see all of the quarterbacks in the class yet. But early NFL sentiment matters because it often reveals traits evaluators already love: arm talent, processing, tools, upside.
A strong indication of what NFL evaluators may see in Moore is how Oregon coach Dan Lanning talks about his quarterback. Lanning is not one to mince words, and when asked whether Moore is running Oregon’s offense with the same command as former Ducks quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, he did not hesitate to say yes.
Lanning made it clear Moore is mastering the offense in much the same way as those quarterbacks, who are now doing it in the NFL.
"He's there. He's there. I'm very confident," Lanning said. "He checked a play today in practice that we didn't even have tagged with a potential check because of the look that he saw. So, it's great to see from him that he's really out there operating as a coach on the field. We just got to get everybody else operating at that same level.”
Moore enters his second season at Oregon with the "keys to the Lamborghini" as former teammate Terrance Ferguson would say.
Moore is a former 5-star recruit and started all 15 games as a Duck in 2025 plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.
Record Breaking NFL Draft Looms
The 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class has a chance to break the record for most quarterbacks drafted in the first round. There have been six quarterbacks drafted in the first round only twice in history.
Of course, it's very early for a bold prediction but there is merit to the sentiment, especially considering the list of quarterbacks that scouts could easily vote for.
Ironically, an Oregon Duck was at the center of the last quarterback surge like this. Bo Nix was one of six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, a reminder of just how rare and consequential an unusually deep quarterback class can be.
The 1983 NFL Draft is one of the most famed quarterback classes with six quarterbacks picked in the first round, including John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O'Brien, and Dan Marino.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus