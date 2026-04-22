Mel Kiper Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore shocked many with his decision to return to Eugene despite being projected as a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There is no question NIL is changing draft decisions. The average age of prospects continues to rise as more players weigh another year of college football, another year of development and another year of NIL opportunities before entering the league.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Moore doesn't fit that bill. His decision was not driven by NIL. Moore potentially walked away from $40 to $50 million waiting for him in the league... because he believes another season at Oregon can make him a better quarterback and ultimately improve his long term future.

Mel Kiper Jr. On Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision

In many ways, Moore is the anti-cash out story. Yes, the Ducks take care of him with a strong NIL package. But he had a big financial reason to leave and still chose to return to lead Oregon coach Dan Lanning's team.

Apr 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Street banners promoting the 2026 NFL Draft in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is exactly why Mel Kiper Jr. believes Moore's decision says something bigger about the new reality of college football.

“You’re getting paid to play college football. So why not stay and use that as kind of a minor league, a developmental league to make yourself a better player?” Kiper said.

It is the quiet part out loud... College football is a prep league for the NFL, and Lanning has also pointed that out in the past. This means, players are no longer forced to choose between getting paid and getting better. They can do both and Moore is the biggest example of that.

Moore staying at Oregon shows the Ducks are becoming college football’s ultimate quarterback launching pad. Between the elite facilities, coaching and national relevancy, Oregon gives Moore the environment to develop, win, and still protect his NFL future.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Instead of rushing out, more quarterbacks may start viewing one more season at the right school as the smarter move. This is evident in the 2026 NFL Draft, where Moore, LaNorris Sellers and Arch Manning all decided to return to school.

The other side of Kiper Jr.'s argument is the risk.

Every extra year in college gives a player more time to develop, but it also gives them one more season to suffer an injury that could hurt or even derail their NFL future. Of course, players can protect themselves with insurance policies designed to cover a career ending injury or a major drop in draft stock.

“And then, you’re always risking injury by playing another year. So that weighs on these kids’ minds. ‘Well, I had a good year. What if I got hurt?’ Again, there’s so many factors that go into it. That is not an easy decision to make," Kiper continued.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Expect Moore's decision to continue to be discussed throughout the 2026 NFL Draft and the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore's ceiling at Oregon is sky-high and Ducks fans can't wait to see him this fall.

Dante Moore's Oregon Legacy Is Intensifying

Moore's Oregon legacy isn't close to over. While the Detroit-native has flashed some incredible moments and exciting wins in 2025, there is more fun to be had on the horizon. It's clear that Moore is owning this season and taking the next step in his leadership for the Ducks, based on how his teammates speak about him.

Former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq didn't hesitate when asked about Moore's decision to return to the Ducks football program. To Sadiq, it wasn't surprising, but it was revealing into just how unique the Ducks' starting quarterback is.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

“I think it just speaks on the character he is as a person. Mentally, physically, all the things he took into consideration to make that decision to come back - I think it just more just speaks on who he is more than anything ... to see $40 million guaranteed and turn it down and come back to college for another year, I think takes a certain kind of person," Sadiq told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive.

A now-healthy Oregon receiver Evan Stewart shared an emotional moment he shared with Moore when Stewart first learned of his season-ending injury.

"They told (Moore) the (injury) news and after I looked over and seen him crying, because basically he was kind of like kind of thinking it was his fault...But I was telling him like, what was going to happen was going to happen. It's not your fault. I a hundred percent want you to be my quarterback. Like the fact that you shed a tear, that really means a lot to me," Stewart said.

Stewart made it clear the tears weren’t weakness, they were proof of investment and how much Moore really cares about this team.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore looks to build off of a 2025 season that was one of the most efficient campaigns in the country. He ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Moore and the Ducks football team will again put on the pads for Oregon's spring game on April 25 in Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, andadmission to the game is free.

It's the beginning of what could be a very special season with Moore at the helm.

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