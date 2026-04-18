Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Tops Impressive Ranking
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Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is back for another season in Eugene, and the expectations couldn't be any higher for the young star.
With many offseason awards, lists, and recognition being released, the Ducks star has been at the top of nearly every list. This is something that didn't change in the most recent quarterback rankings from CBSSports.
Moore was listed as the best quarterback among power conferences, according to CBSSports' Brad Crawford. He tops many of the nation's best quarterbacks and many of the top players in the country, regardless of position. Moore enters the list ahead of three other quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference.
Dante Moore's Case as the Nation's Top Quarterback
The Ducks quarterback is a deserving candidate to be at the top of the list, as he was expected to be a top-five selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but opted to return to the Oregon program. His reasoning was due to feeling there was unfinished business, and that the Ducks are in a prime position to contend for a national championship.
Moore being considered ahead of Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin could be shocking to some people, as Sayin is fresh off a season in which he finished as one of the better players in the country. He also finished inside the top four in the Heisman Trophy race, as he made it all the way to the Heisman ceremony, but fell short to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Moore would have likely made it all the way to the ceremony if he could have finished with fewer turnovers, which is something that is valued highly by the voters of the Heisman Trophy. Moore finished the 2025-2026 season with 3,565 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. This was a solid season, but many believe he will be taking a huge step up, as his wide receiver core will be doing the same for the 2026 season.
Oregon Ducks Surround Dante Moore With Offensive Playmakers
Fifth-year senior wide receiver Evan Stewart is back from the lower-body injury that he suffered ahead of the 2025 season. This is arguably a "do or die" season for him, and he is likely to be one of the Oregon Ducks' best wide receivers in 2026.
Moore will also have the chance to throw the ball to Dakorien Moore on the outside, who ore is one of the better wide receivers in the country when it comes to his freshman season's production. He finished with a total of 497 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025.
The other main wide receiver that the Ducks quarterback will have the chance to throw the ball to is Jeremiah McClellan, who is entering another massive season with the Oregon program. He finished last season with a total of 557 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If Moore can get the ball to any of the three main receivers plus the freshmen who will be returning, the Ducks will be in great shape during the 2026 season.
Brad Crawford's Top 10 Quarterback Rankings
- Dante Moore (Oregon Ducks)
- Julian Sayin (Ohio State Buckeyes)
- Arch Manning (Texas Longhorns)
- Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss Rebels)
- Darian Mensah (Miami Hurricanes)
- CJ Carr (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)
- Gunner Stockton (Georgia Bulldogs)
- Sam Leavitt (LSU Tigers)
- Jayden Maiava (USC Trojans)
- Josh Hoover (Indiana Hoosiers)
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_