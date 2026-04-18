Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Tops Impressive Ranking

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is back for another season in Eugene, and the expectations couldn't be any higher for the young star.

With many offseason awards, lists, and recognition being released, the Ducks star has been at the top of nearly every list. This is something that didn't change in the most recent quarterback rankings from CBSSports.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was listed as the best quarterback among power conferences, according to CBSSports' Brad Crawford. He tops many of the nation's best quarterbacks and many of the top players in the country, regardless of position. Moore enters the list ahead of three other quarterbacks in the Big Ten conference.

Dante Moore's Case as the Nation's Top Quarterback

The Ducks quarterback is a deserving candidate to be at the top of the list, as he was expected to be a top-five selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but opted to return to the Oregon program. His reasoning was due to feeling there was unfinished business, and that the Ducks are in a prime position to contend for a national championship.

Moore being considered ahead of Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin could be shocking to some people, as Sayin is fresh off a season in which he finished as one of the better players in the country. He also finished inside the top four in the Heisman Trophy race, as he made it all the way to the Heisman ceremony, but fell short to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore would have likely made it all the way to the ceremony if he could have finished with fewer turnovers, which is something that is valued highly by the voters of the Heisman Trophy. Moore finished the 2025-2026 season with 3,565 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. This was a solid season, but many believe he will be taking a huge step up, as his wide receiver core will be doing the same for the 2026 season.

Oregon Ducks Surround Dante Moore With Offensive Playmakers

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Evan Stewart is back from the lower-body injury that he suffered ahead of the 2025 season. This is arguably a "do or die" season for him, and he is likely to be one of the Oregon Ducks' best wide receivers in 2026.

Moore will also have the chance to throw the ball to Dakorien Moore on the outside, who ore is one of the better wide receivers in the country when it comes to his freshman season's production. He finished with a total of 497 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The other main wide receiver that the Ducks quarterback will have the chance to throw the ball to is Jeremiah McClellan, who is entering another massive season with the Oregon program. He finished last season with a total of 557 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If Moore can get the ball to any of the three main receivers plus the freshmen who will be returning, the Ducks will be in great shape during the 2026 season.

Brad Crawford's Top 10 Quarterback Rankings

Dante Moore (Oregon Ducks) Julian Sayin (Ohio State Buckeyes) Arch Manning (Texas Longhorns) Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss Rebels) Darian Mensah (Miami Hurricanes) CJ Carr (Notre Dame Fighting Irish) Gunner Stockton (Georgia Bulldogs) Sam Leavitt (LSU Tigers) Jayden Maiava (USC Trojans) Josh Hoover (Indiana Hoosiers)

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