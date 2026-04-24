Kenyon Sadiq Starts With Geno Smith In New York But Dante Moore Looms

It's official, former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been drafted to the New York Jets with the No. 16th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets didn't just select the fastest tight end in NFL Combine history to pair with quarterback Geno Smith... They may be playing the long game with quarterback Dante Moore.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Could Dante Moore and Kenyon Sadiq Be Reunited?

The early picture for Sadiq is straightforward: a rookie tight end catching passes from a proven veteran in Smith as he adjusts to the speed and complexity of the NFL. That kind of setup typically provides stability even if it is not the flashiest situation right away. What makes it more intriguing is the long view... and potential for a reunion with his former Oregon teammate in Moore.

Smith joins the Jets after leading the Las Vegas Raiders to a 2-13 record last season. While the Jets have confirmed that Smith is their starter for 2026... what about 2027?

The Jets were heavily linked to Moore before he chose to return to Eugene for another season. After that decision, they reportedly explored other options, including Ty Simpson, but ultimately passed on using either of their first-round picks on a quarterback. That choice naturally raises questions about how they are approaching the position long term.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is New York eyeing Moore for the 2027 NFL Draft to reunite him with his go-to offensive weapon in Sadiq? Are they playing chess instead of checkers?

Quarterback situations in the league change quickly, and teams are always evaluating future options at the position. With Moore widely viewed as a high-upside talent that could have been a top-5 pick in 2026, the Jets may have an eye on the Duck for next year's draft.

The 2027 quarterback draft class could be special with Moore, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Texas Tech quarterback Brandan Sorsby and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

So, the Jets aren't the only NFL team eyeing a quarterback in 2027.

For now, the focus stays on Sadiq’s transition and growth, while the broader quarterback picture simply adds some intrigue to what his ceiling could look like down the line. Sadiq and Moore are great friends and Ducks fans will definitely be keeping an eye on the situation.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Kenyon Sadiq is NFL Ready

What makes Sadiq NFL ready? A mixture of his own relentless desire to improve, Oregon's offensive system and the Ducks' proven history in the league.

Sadiq prides himself on versatility and football intelligence. He is on a constant path to be better.

While his athletic frame jumps off the page at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he arrived in Eugene weighing 215 pounds. The Idaho-native transformed his body to become a physical menace and hurdling machine.

As far as his mindset goes, it's one of the biggest things he's working on improving ahead of the his NFL career. Sadiq spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about making the NFL jump. What stands out is Sadiq's self-awareness that the NFL comes with a bigger mental strain. He isn't shying away from the challenge and shows maturity beyond his age.

"Mentally, just understanding concepts and kind of translating the college mindset into the NFL mindset, being in NFL terms, NFL concepts... Getting mentally really prepared for what the NFL is going to be like, because I know there's going to be a large mental strain on my mind and my body," Sadiq told Amaranthus.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | oregon ducks on si darby winter

As for versatility... Oregon's system mirrors many of the demands NFL teams place on tight ends. Rather than simply lining up in one spot, Sadiq was used everywhere: attached to the line, flexed into the slot, split out wide and moved pre-snap.

At Oregon under coach Dan Lanning, Sadiq was asked to block defensive ends one play and beat a safety the next. That variety prepared him for the chaos of the NFL, where tight ends are expected to create mismatches and understand multiple roles.

There is also a track record. Oregon has become one of college football's best pipelines to the NFL under Lanning. The Ducks broke the program record for NFL Draft picks with 10 Ducks selected in 2025, and the roster is filled with players who have successfully made the jump to the next level.

Sadiq trained every day in that environment, surrounded by NFL talent - and specifically second round 2025 NFL Draft selection Terrance Ferguson - and was coached with NFL expectations.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and reporter Bri Amaranthus

Sadiq turned heads at the combine with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, breaking the record for fastest ever recorded by a tight end. But he’s quick to emphasize that his game goes far beyond straight-line speed. That versatility is what separates him in a deep tight end class.

"Versatility is what I really bring and understanding the full offense and impacting it in every way I can," Sadiq said. "If it's an explosive pass game or a dominant run game, I think I'm going to be a contributor in all those phases... I’ve really focused on being able to do everything so I’m not a liability on certain downs.”

The Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Sadiq did not attend the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, opting to be with his family and friends at an Air BNB in Idaho.

kenyon sadiq Oregon Ducks nfl draft visit kansas city chiefs travis kelce bri amaranthus philadelphia eagles dan lanning | Oregon Ducks on SI Darby Winter

Ahead of the draft, Sadiq confirmed Amaranthus that his visits included Kansas City Chiefs (where he met Travis Kelce) and Philadelphia Eagles with additional visits scheduled to the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings.

Sadiq will certainly be missed in Eugene, as he became a huge fan favorite.

However, his legacy runs deep. Sadiq became the first Duck tight end to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft since Russ Francis was selected at No. 16 overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

In 2025, he set the program’s single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 51 while adding eight touchdown catches, tied for the second-most by a Ducks tight end in a season. His 560 receiving yards ranked fourth in program history at the position, and his impact earned him recognition as a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end.

And now, Ducks fans can enjoy watching him on Sundays.

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