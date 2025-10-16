Ducks Digest

Dante Moore Receives Troubling Quarterback Grade After Costly Oregon Loss

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks dropped their first regular-season game since 2023, struggling to find rhythm on offense - both along the line of scrimmage and in quarterback Dante Moore’s performance.

Mario Nordi

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Moore showed his first signs of struggle as a Duck, and his overall performance has altered his rating among analysts.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter graded Moore's performance against Indiana a 'D', revealing that Moore's performance has been met with scrutiny despite the tough opponent.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lack Luster Day On Offense

After Moore impressed analysts and fans with his ability to command an offense on the road at Penn State, a test against Indiana was just what he needed—not only to solidify his Heisman Trophy contention, but also to prove that Oregon's offense is as explosive and intense as advertised.

Moore and the offense struggled in a stadium with a crowd on their side. The Ducks were only able to convert 14 first downs compared to Indiana's 23, and went 3 for 14 on third-down situations. Oregon's inability to move the chains alludes to why Moore had such an uncharacteristic performance.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The redshirt sophomore who transferred from UCLA had his statistically lowest game yet as a Duck; he threw for only a single touchdown that came in the first quarter, and a season-high two interceptions in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for the Hoosiers.

Not all the blame belongs to Moore, as the performance of an offense begins with the offensive line. Moore faced heavy pressure and was sacked six times, alluding to his lowest completion percentage of the year, completing only 21 of 34 passes (62%) against Indiana.

Future Is Still Bright For Moore

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While Moore may have disappointed in a test against Indiana, it doesn't take away the fact that he's had a solid season through six games. He's thrown for 15 touchdowns, 1,396 yards, and only three interceptions.

A tough test against Indiana could be just what he needs to grow and learn, and coach Dan Lanning attested to that postgame.

"Adversity is real, right? You're going to face it at some point in your career, it's about how you respond to it, " Lanning said. "Dante's going to look at it as an opportunity to learn from it, as we'll grow from it and get better."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning further reinforced not only the faith he and his staff have in Moore, but also his own mental strength.

"Dante's a confident player," Lanning continued. "He's a guy we have a lot of confidence in."

Oregon has aspirations to compete in a College Football Playoff, so the environment surrounding Moore from a coaching perspective is instrumental in his continued development and the success of the Ducks.

Losses and tough performances are just necessary to create times of growth in order to foster a successful future.

Moore and the Ducks will have a chance to bounce back across the country when they take on the Rutgers Scarlett Knights on Oct. 18.

