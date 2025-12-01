Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift After Oregon's Regular Season Finale
The Oregon Ducks secured their College Football Playoff berth with a 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies in the regular season finale. The Ducks won’t play in the Big Ten Conference Championship this year, but the top two Heisman Trophy contenders will, likely determining who wins the prestigious award.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore showed up in the most important moments of the rivalry game to help Oregon to victory. Moore’s Heisman odds didn’t rise after the performance, but he ranks within the top 10 after the final week of the regular season.
Heisman Trophy Odds
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +105
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +155
Diego Pavia, Quarterback (Vanderbilt): +400
Jeremyiah Love, Running Back (Notre Dame): +1600
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State): +20,000
Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker (Texas Tech): +25,000
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +50,000
Notable Risers and Fallers
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin are set to play for the first time this season in the Big Ten Championship. Mendoza’s had the edge in Heisman odds, but Sayin’s made it more of a competition in recent weeks.
Whoever wins the Big Ten Championship may put themselves in the driver’s seat to take home the award.
The surprising riser in Heisman odds following the final week of the regular season was Texas Tech Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. He’s the only defensive player to rank among the highest odds.
Rodriguez recorded 101 tackles in the regular season and four interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one coming on the return.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is the big faller after the final week of the regular season. He threw two interceptions in the Aggies’ upset loss to Texas.
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over Washington Changes Its College Football Playoff Seed
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Potential Opponents in the College Football Playoff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Dillon Gabriel Hint At Something Bigger
Dante Moore Records First Rushing Touchdown in Rivalry Win
Moore recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the win at Husky Stadium. He also completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 286 yards and a touchdown.
“They did a good job stopping our run,” coach Dan Lanning said about the game plan. “That’ll be something I'm anxious to watch, to see what their answers were, but we got a tough quarterback, man, he was able to go out there and get the tough yards when it mattered.”
The Huskies cut the deficit to five late in the game. The Ducks responded with a touchdown of their own immediately after Washington scored. Moore found wide receiver Malik Benson on a 64-yard touchdown pass that sealed the game.
"And Malik, knowing he's going to get his depth, he's going to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. I just had to find a way to give it to him,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, I threw him the pass, but he did most of the work, and I'm thankful to have him as a receiver.”
It was another clutch play in a collection of important passes from Moore to Benson in key moments this season. It helped Oregon control its postseason destiny. Now, Moore and the Ducks wait to find out their playoff seeding.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.