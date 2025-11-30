Dan Lanning Celebrates Career Milestone With Oregon Fans After Washington Win
Oregon coach Dan Lanning reached multiple career milestones as the Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies, 26-14, in their Big Ten regular-season finale. The victory marked an important point in Lanning’s coaching career, earning his first win in Seattle as Ducks head coach.
He also further etched his name in Oregon's history books. With the victory, the Ducks are now 46-7 all-time under Lanning, moving him into a tie with Chip Kelly for the fourth-most wins in program history.
After the final whistle, Lanning took a moment to celebrate with the (large contingent of) Oregon fans who had traveled to Seattle, acknowledging their presence and energy that helped fuel the Ducks in the rivalry matchup. As he exited Husky Stadium, Lanning made a point of staying to greet fans, signing autographs and taking photos, creating a memorable moment for the Ducks faithful.
The gesture underscored Lanning’s commitment not just to his players, but also to the fanbase that passionately supports his program.
The cool moment is made more significant by Lanning's impact on his players. His leadership can be specifically reflected in Oregon quarterback Dante Moore... who is also in the video below, taking his time to recognize and celebrate with the fan base.
On top of his first win in Seattle and joining Kelly in the Ducks' record books, Lanning's career milestones also include:
- Leading the Ducks to 11 wins for the third season in a row and the 10th time in program history.
- Reaching eight conference victories for the third consecutive season, joining only the 2009-12 team as the only Oregon teams to reach eight-plus conference wins in three straight years.
- Extending the nation’s longest active road winning streak to 12 games.
- Notching its 39th consecutive triumph against unranked opponents, going a flawless 33-0 in these games under Lanning.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning didn't shy away from the importance of the rivalry game. Lanning shared that it's a game that means a lot to him personally, especially because he started his Ducks career 0-3 against the Huskies. After the rough start vs. Washington, Lanning's Ducks have now scored back-to-back wins.
Lanning's Oregon legacy is growing each week, but he isn't satisfied. Before the season began, Lanning revealed one of his ultimate goals to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”
Lanning's record is 46-7 since being hired on December 11, 2021, so only 70 wins to go.
College Football Playoff
While Lanning adds to his coaching milestones, the Ducks are also strengthening their College Football Playoff resume.
The No. 6 Ducks essentially punched their ticket to the playoff with the victory. While Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) missed out on the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game ... It might not be the worst thing to have extra time to get healthy for the banked up Ducks.
The 2025 season has been defined by high expectations and championship aspirations, all while navigating a young, developing starting lineup that has been hit with the injury bug. Oregon's top two receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. have been out for the last four games. Ducks fans also wait to see if receiver Evan Stewart might make his first appearance of the season in the playoff.
As it stands, Oregon would host a first-round playoff game in Eugene on Dec. 19 or 20 but there could still be movement with championship games yet to be played. That gives the Ducks nearly three weeks to get healthy and prepare for the postseason. If Oregon is the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, it will host either the vs. either No. 11 or No. 12 seed, likely the ACC Champion or the Group of Six champion... It's a dream bracket scenario.
The Ducks will eagerly await to hear who, when and where they play next. The CFP Selection show is Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. That is when when the final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket will be revealed.