Dan Lanning's Comments on Key Oregon Returners Speak Volumes

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with one goal in mind, and that is to win the national championship for the first time in program history. It’s an accomplishment that has been on the minds of generations of Oregon fans who have experienced the heartbreak of several national championship runs that have come up short.

With the Ducks' last two CFP losses coming against the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2025), some believe that the Ducks are primed to take that next step this season, and the third time will ultimately be the charm for Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several key veterans returned to Oregon for that reason alone, including Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore, who, before deciding to return to Eugene, was among the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

During Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Oregon coach Dan Lanning touched on the importance of several key veterans returning for another season to win a national championship. Here’s what Lanning had to say about their returns.

What Dan Lanning Said About Oregon Ducks Returners

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Every one of those guys felt like there was an opportunity for them to grow and something left out on the table that they really wanted to try and take advantage of,” Lanning said. “Nobody is going to have higher expectations than we will, but there’s a difference in this year’s team than last year’s team. We had a lot of talent last year; now a lot of that talent has experience, and I think that experience is invaluable, especially in a conference like the Big Ten with the opponents we have to play.”

Oregon's Key Returners Chase a National Title

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last three national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (2023), Ohio State Buckeyes, and Indiana Hoosiers, have come from the Big Ten. Oregon looks to be the team to keep that trend alive for the fourth season. Like the national championship rosters of Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana, all three of those title teams had veterans who decided to come back for another season.

It’s a trend that the Ducks look to take advantage of as they gear up for the season, which starts on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. In addition to Moore at quarterback, the Ducks return key veterans on both sides of football. Offensively, to support Moore, the Ducks return veteran offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks also bring back key players on defense, including linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. Defense has been the issue in the Ducks' last two CFP losses to the Buckeyes and Hoosiers, as they allowed 40-plus points in both matchups.

Under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, the Ducks' defense could be the biggest x-factor in Oregon’s national championship chase.

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