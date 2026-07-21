Multiple Oregon Ducks Games Standing Out on Big Ten Schedule

The Oregon Ducks' 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and the schedule continues to look action-packed. When it comes to the Big Ten, Oregon has plenty of games that have been viewed as the best game of that respective week, according to Steven Lassan from Athlon Sports.

Here are the matchups in which the Ducks might have more eyes than most on them.

Week 1 - Boise State at Oregon

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen throws down field for a second quarter touchdown against Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks' first matchup of the season made the cut, as the Ducks will be looking to start their season off right. With multiple key returning pieces like quarterback Dante Moore and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., the Ducks are expected to run the table; however, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen has proven that he isn't someone that a team can overlook. This game could be viewed as a measuring stick contest for both teams.

Some key games that the Ducks vs. the Broncos made the cut over are UCLA vs. California, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, and North Texas vs. Indiana.

Week 4 - Oregon at USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans have been doing some offseason battling, as both teams have been recruiting some similar prospects, which has led to some obvious shots from the Trojans program throughout the offseason.

This game is one that the Ducks should win, but the Trojans can never be counted out. This game could get chippy, but the key to this contest will likely be staying composed. If the Ducks can win this game, then the fans will likely take shots of their own on social media.

Week 10 - Oregon at Ohio State

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest game on the Ducks' schedule is when they travel to play against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams are set for a massive season, and both programs are expected to contend for the national championship. This game could even be considered the best game of the full season, as both teams will be represented by a number of future NFL stars.

While there aren't many games that could raise a case to dethrone this one, some key games in the Big Ten for week 10 include Maryland vs. Purdue, Penn State vs. Washington, and Iowa vs. Northwestern.

Week 11 - Michigan at Oregon

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fourth and final game that made the cut for coach Dan Lanning and his squad is when the Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines in week 11. While this game could be a defensive slugfest, the prospects to watch will be on the offensive side of the ball. Michigan starter Bryce Underwood was considered one of the top quarterback recruits in his class. On the other side, Moore's matchup with the Wolverines might be a bit more personal given his upbringing in Detroit, Michigan.

Unlike week 10, there are some games that make sense and could even be considered to be the premier game for the week 11 spot. This includes a battle between USC and Indiana, Illinois vs. UCLA, and Washington vs. Michigan State.

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