Players of the Game: Defense

Recapping the three best performers on a depleted Oregon defense vs. the Buckeyes

The Ducks defense faced a huge test against the Ohio State offense and were able to make big plays when it mattered most. Here are some of the players who really stood out.

1. Verone McKinley III

Dylan Mickanen/Ducks Digest

Most people know McKinley as a very solid piece in the Oregon secondary, but against Ohio State McKinley truly took his play to another level. He was flying all around the field with six tackles and four solo tackles, but what really stood out to me when watching him play is that he really looked like a veteran leader in that secondary.

With Ohio State throwing out everything they could to try and comeback vs. Oregon, the secondary was tested like they never have before, and led by McKinley they held up. It's fitting that McKinley got the game's lone turnover because that was a capper on a career day.

2. Noah Sewell

Dylan Mickanen/Ducks Digest

What more can be said about Noah Sewell? With starters Justin Flowe and Dru Mathis both out, and new starter Keith Brown exiting with his own injury, Sewell just kept on wreaking havoc on Ohio State.

He was in on seven tackles and had four solo tackles of his own, and it seemed like every time the Ducks needed someone to make a stop he was there. Sewell himself even was hurt late in the fourth quarter, only to proceed to return for the next series. With no one else with any sort of experience at the college level at inside linebacker, Sewell carried the load and led that group to victory.

3. Bradyn Swinson

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The second year freshman finally earned his opportunity for a larger role with all of the injuries suffered throughout the defense. He had five total tackles and four of them were solo, along with the key sack of Stroud late in the game.

Swinson was the third player listed at the SAM linebacker position coming into this game, but Swinson played much of the game after all the injuries including one to Mase Funa which had him in a walking boot afterwards.

Swinson’s emergence just once again hammers home the depth Mario Cristobal has been able to build through his efforts on the recruiting trail and how anyone can show up and succeed on any given day on this Oregon team.

