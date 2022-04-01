Can the former wide receiver carry his Olympic career to the NFL?

Former Oregon wide receiver and Olympic star Devon Allen announced he will join Oregon’s Pro Day on April 1, according to a recent interview with World Athletics.

For the past eight years, the 110m hurdler competed in two Olympic games and two World Championships. He’s also a three-time U.S. National Champion. Allen, known for his consistent high hurdle performances, was also a wide receiver for the Ducks, playing his last season in 2016 under Mark Helfrich.

Devon Allen vs. Arizona State © Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Allen said he will still compete in the World Athletic Championships at Hayward Field in June. After the three day event, Allen will shift his focus to a career in professional football.

"My plan is, after this World Championship year, to transition back into football,” Allen told World Athletics. “Whether it will work or not, whether I’ll play at the NFL level and at an elite level, that’s purely up to my ability and what I can do on the field. We’ll see."

During his three year tenure on the Oregon football team, Allen scored eight touchdowns, logging 919 yards to go with 54 receptions over 29 games. After playing in the first three games of the 2016 season, Allen suffered a season-ending injury leading to taking on track full time.

The Phoenix, Arizona native won't be the only former Duck working out at Pro Day. He’ll join former wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas as the older Ducks flocking back to the pond.

