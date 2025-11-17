How Dillon Gabriel’s Injury Impacts NFL Career
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game with a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens. As a result of Gabriel's injury, fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders played the second half for Cleveland. The Browns ultimately lost 23-16 after Baltimore scored 13 unanswered points in the second half.
With Gabriel sidelined, Sanders has an opportunity to prove himself. Is there any reason to panic for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback?
Injury Impact
As a result of his head injury, Gabriel will enter the NFL's concussion protocol as he returns to practice and eventually games. Without any timeline on an expected return, the Browns will most likely be forced to give Sanders reps with the first team in practice.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff have kept Gabriel above Sanders since drafting the former Oregon star two rounds before Sanders. Now, Gabriel's injury shuffles the Browns' depth chart once again.
Depending on Gabriel's absence and how Sanders fares as the team's starter, could the former Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller steal Gabriel's spot?
In relief of Gabriel, Sanders finished the game 4 of 16 passing for 47 yards and an interception. Sanders' turnover might have been caused by a miscommunication with the wide receiver, which can be somewhat understood given the circumstances. If Sanders has a week to practice with the starting offense, his performance in week 12 against Las Vegas should paint a better picture of his abilities to lead a team in the NFL.
Dillon Gabriel vs. Shedeur Sanders Competition
The saga of Cleveland's 2025 NFL Draft continues. Many wondered how the Browns would manage having four quarterbacks, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, but Cleveland traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders before the season started. Then, Flacco was traded to Cincinnati as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has dealt with injuries during the year.
The Browns benched Flacco on Oct. 1, deciding to start Gabriel and give the rookie valuable game reps. After the Flacco trade, Sanders became the team's backup quarterback after starting the season as the fourth-string.
Before his injury, Gabriel and the Browns were winning 13-0, and Cleveland kicked another field goal to extend the lead to 16-0 before halftime. The former Duck finished with 68 passing yards with 7 of 10 completions. The Browns' lone touchdown of the game came on a 23-yard interception return by Cleveland linebacker Devin Bush.
Oregon Ducks' NFL Quarterbacks
Gabriel is Oregon's fourth starting quarterback in the NFL, joining Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, but that number could dwindle with Gabriel's concussion. Herbert took a big hit on Sunday against Jacksonville, but he was able to return to the game. He eventually was pulled because of the lopsided defeat the the Jaguars eventually handed the Chargers.
Mariota is filling in for an injured Jayden Daniels in Washington, and Daniels is expected to return after the Commanders' upcoming bye week.