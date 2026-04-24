Dillon Thieneman Leaving Legacy With the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman has found his new home for the start of his NFL career. The Chicago Bears selected Thieneman with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

While he only played one season in Eugene before declaring for the draft this offseason, Thieneman’s impact on Oregon’s defense was remarkable and had a major impact on the Ducks' 13-2 finish in 2025.

What Thieneman accomplished in his one season with Oregon, both as an individual and as a leader of Oregon’s defense, is one of the main reasons he shot up draft boards and was selected in the first round. Now with the Bears, Thieneman looks to become a key contributor for Chicago's secondary as they aim to defend their NFC North title.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

After two seasons with the Big Ten’s bottom team, the Purdue Boilermakers, Thieneman transferred to Oregon, and the decision to join the Ducks ultimately helped him to develop and level up at safety against top-tier competition.

Dillon Thieneman's Defensive Impact at Oregon

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Kj Duff (8) makes a catch during the second half in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his one season with the Ducks, Thieneman was among the leaders for Oregon’s defense alongside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Among the many key plays that Thieneman made for Oregon’s defense this past season, his game-winning interception to seal the Ducks' 30-24 double overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in front of a hostile whiteout crowd at Beaver Stadium was a defining moment of the year.

This play by Thieneman set the tone for the rest of the season. Despite the mid-season home loss to the Indiana Hoosiers that followed the win over Penn State, Oregon’s defense, led by Thieneman, played a major role in the Ducks earning their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

In the playoff, the Ducks would eventually fall again to the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, losing 56-22. Indiana would go on to win its first national championship in program history, and it marked the second consecutive year in which the Ducks lost in the playoff to the eventual champs.

Thieneman's Top Performances With Oregon

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman’s best performances of his Oregon career came in three of the Ducks' biggest games last season against the USC Trojans, Iowa Hawkeyes, and in the CFP Quarterfinal matchup at the Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

In those three games, Thieneman combined for 28 total tackles. Thieneman’s 12 total tackles in Oregon’s dominating 23-0 shutout win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl highlighted what an impressive showing during Oregon’s playoff run to the semifinals, which also included a first-round 51-34 win at Autzen Stadium against the James Madison Dukes.

Thieneman is a versatile player as he excels at stopping the run and being efficient in downhill tackling. Thieneman’s efficiency in zone coverage and his ability to play in different defensive schemes at safety are strengths he looks to display with the Chicago Bears.

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