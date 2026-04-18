One Trait That Makes Each Oregon Ducks Prospect A Potential NFL Star

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks are among several schools expected to have multiple former star players selected. Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who is set to enter his fifth season as the Ducks' coach, has done a remarkable job with evaluating talent and preparing his players for the NFL.

Of the several former Oregon stars who will hear their names called in the draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Apr. 23 to 25, each player has their own unique traits that will benefit them wherever they are selected. With the draft on the horizon, here is a breakdown of one trait for each of Oregon’s top prospects.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq: Red Zone Threat

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is expected to be one of the first former Ducks players selected in the upcoming draft. As the top tight end prospect in the draft, what separates Sadiq from the rest is his ability to be a red zone threat.

This talent was on full display during his three seasons at Oregon, especially last year, when Sadiq recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns for the Ducks. His performance earned him Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award. Sadiq, being a top target in red-zone situations, will benefit whichever team selects him in the draft.

Safety Dillon Thieneman: Open Field Tackler

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

What makes Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman one of the top defenders in the draft is his ability to record open-field tackles. Thieneman excels at making open-field tackles, making him a challenging obstacle for opposing teams' running backs and wide receivers.

After transferring to Oregon following two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, Thieneman had a massive impact on the Ducks' success on defense. In his one season with Oregon, Thieneman was one of the Ducks' top defensive leaders, recording 92 total tackles and one sack.

Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon: Efficient Protection

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, the Oregon offensive line was one of the best in the country, and much of that was because of the consistency of offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon transferred to Oregon for the 2025 season after starting his college career with the Wyoming Cowboys and USC Trojans.

His addition proved to be a difference-maker for Oregon’s offense, as throughout the season he excelled in protecting Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore up front. Entering the draft, Pregnon will be a valuable addition for a team that’s in desperate need of improving its offensive line.

Cornerback Jadon Canady: Versatility

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top players in Oregon’s secondary last season, safety Jadon Canady’s versatility is what could serve him best in the NFL. Canady's ability to play multiple positions in Oregon’s secondary is what makes him a dangerous threat to opposing offenses.

In his one season with Oregon, following previous stops at Tulane and Ole Miss, Canady recorded 39 total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble for the Ducks. Where Canady fits best in an NFL team’s secondary and how he moves around will be interesting to see.

Receiver Malik Benson: Special Teams Playmaker

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson was one of the Ducks' top receiving leaders last season, he also proved to be a dangerous playmaker on special teams. In Oregon’s signature 42-27 home win over USC, Benson recorded an electrifying punt return for a touchdown, which ultimately was a deciding factor in the game.

Benson finished the 2025 season recording 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. While projected as a potential late-round pick, Benson's explosiveness both in receiving and on special teams could make him a steal.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher: Speed

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes Bryce Boettcher so special is that, in addition to being one of the top defenders on Oregon’s defense, he was a dual-sport athlete, playing baseball for the Ducks. Being a dual-sport athlete is the reason why the Oregon linebacker is best known for his speed, making him a headache for opposing teams.

Boettcher finished his Oregon career in style, leading the Ducks' defense with 136 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and an interception.

Running Back Noah Whittington: Ball Security

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Throughout his college career with the Oregon Ducks, Noah Whittington proved to be an efficient running back. Over the course of his six-year college career, which also included two seasons with Western Kentucky, Whittington rushed for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

What made Whittington so consistent aside from leading the Ducks in rushing this past season was his ability to take care of the football. This past season for Oregon, Whittington had no turnovers. A running back who excels at holding onto the football will benefit on any NFL team that selects him.

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