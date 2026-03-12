Oregon Coach Mark Wasikowski Sends Clear Message About Pitching After Xavier Sweep

In their third non-tournament series of the year, Oregon Ducks baseball completed their third sweep with a 2-0 series victory over Xavier on Wednesday, continuing a now three game winning streak on a 14-3 early season overall record.

In their first meeting with the Musketeers on Tuesday, the Ducks executed their third shutout of the year with the widest margin of victory so far at a 10-0 eight inning final run score highlighted by a grand slam from sophomore shortstop Jax Gimenez. The next game, the Ducks and Xavier were a run a piece until a seventh inning five run stretch from Oregon that the Musketeers simply couldn't come back from, ending on a strike out swinging in the top of the ninth inning.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya rounds the bases for a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Oregon Ducks Baseball Strives to Go

For coach Mark Wasikowski, the continuing theme for the Ducks early in this season is how his young but talented team continues to adjust to college competition. With the financial investment and expectations Oregon baseball has on its shoulders after last years' Big Ten title capture that didn't result in a trip to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series, doing "pretty good" isn't the target the Ducks aim for.

To highlight the youth aspect: the Ducks have yet to select a fourth regular starter for pitcher after former relief pitcher sophomore Cal Scolari clinched the Sunday starting slot in Oregon's 2-1 winning Big Ten opening series against Purdue.

In a post game interview after the Ducks shutout Xavier, Wasikowski seemed intent on making sure his athletes continue striving for more experience even with a hot start.

Oregon pitcher Michael Meckna throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Wasikowski Opens Up on Early Season Streak After Xavier Shutout

"You know, there's a lot of talent down there, right. And I've said it a lot where the experience piece is a real thing. Like, we don't have a bunch of guys that have had a bunch of experience and so the only way they're going to get that experience is to actually be pitching in these games. So every day is good from an experience standpoint," Wasikowski said.

Besides Scolari (19.0 innings played), sophomore Will Sanford (19.2 innings played), and junior Collin Clarke (24.2 innings played) clocking in the most innings played per season so far, 11 of the 16 remaining pitchers in Oregon's dugout have pitched below five innings.

Oregon lines the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Worn is Game Ready

Given that lack of experience, junior Toby Twist (12.2 innings pitched this season, five innings pitched in game one against Xavier), sophomore Tanner Bradley (11.1 innings pitched all season, two innings against Xavier in game one), and redshirt freshman Blake Crawford (one inning pitched overall) held the Musketeers to one hit through eight innings for the Ducks shutout.

Peppering in the younger talent amidst rising potential starters is a way to prepare the bullpen for a future on the mound. For Wasikowski, what he's seen so far is a testament to his assistant coaches on the recruiting trail.

"It's not totally pretty and smooth yet as much as I hoped - that they continue the progress by the end of the year. We'll see it smooth out as we go. But there's a lot of talent, right. There's a lot of arm talent down there and even when we bring in even like a [redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr.] off the bench. I mean he's a tremendous talent. There's a lot of good players here."

For the Ducks young talent, and for those looking to find the answer to who will become Oregon's fourth starting pitcher, the Ducks kick off their second Big Ten series of the year against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-9 overall record) at PK Park starting on Friday, March 13.