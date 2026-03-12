Oregon Ducks Reveal Another Innovative Nike Sneaker Collaboration

The Oregon Ducks are well known for their sense of style on and off the field. Even in the 2025-2026 season, the Ducks in partnership with their longtime sportswear brand collaborator Nike, released several unique uniforms and pregame styles pushing the boundaries for what an on-field fashion can be (glow in the dark "Mummy Duck", tie dye "Grateful Ducks", and marble and gold "Shoe Duck").

Though spring training is only just ramping back up for the Oregon spring game on April 25, the Ducks continue to announce new Nike sneaker creations with a miriad of release dates.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' New Sneaker Release

The latest sneaker introduced to the world by the Ducks is the Nike Oregon GT Future PE. Post by @GoDucks on Sunday, the sneaker takes on a unique and futuristic angled body with several "gill" like ridges across the shoe in an aerodynamic pattern. On the inner part of the shoe are holes meant for air circulation.

The body of the shoe includes a feather wing pattern that's been featured on several Oregon collaborations with Nike. On the black leather tongue is the Oregon "O" and "Ducks" in yellow lies right below the air holes. Nike "Swooshes" are indented in several choice parts throughout the shoe.

Though little is know about this sneaker and it's future availability, Sneaker News posted that Oregon's NIL Group, Ducks of a Feather, intends to release a Nike Future GT sneaker. There is no current confirmation that this recent sneak peek is that same release intended for Ducks of a Feather.

Oregon’s Astera Tuhina joins the Grateful Dead Dancing Bears and the Duck before the Washington game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Branding Around Their Unique Concepts

This football and basketball season, the Ducks ramped up their unique concepts for game-action while also creating collections around them for fans to purchase.

For Oregon football's game against Wisconsin and Oregon men's basketball's game against UCLA and women's basketball against Washington, each squad wore tie dye designs inspired by the band The Grateful Dead. The Ducks took that concept on the court and field, turning it into a special merchandise release for fans specific to both sports.

More recently, the Ducks also announced a black version of their "Mummy Duck" pregame shoe, worn prior to Oregon football's White-out victory on the road against Penn State. Those shoes are expected to release closer to the holidays.

By creating fan-available collections based on game-worn items, the Ducks not only generate revenue around their innovate concepts to help with athletic ventures, they also continue to saturate the sportswear market with their brand recognition that supports the programs' image of being at the forefront of athletic innovation and trends.

Having the "coolest" team merchandise is a way of garnering more fans and swaying potential recruits who also want to rock the latest fashions.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Bit of Online Controversy

When the @GoDucks account released these photos of the Oregon Nike GT Future PE, a lot of the comments from fans were fairly split. Some applauded the innovation and bold design of the new kicks, while others thought the futuristic frame felt like a missed opportunity.

Either way, this shoe continues Oregon's bold steps for athletic wear. Regardless of the public perception of these shoes, their availability will likely make them a collectors item, along with many other Oregon and Nike collaborations.