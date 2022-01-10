UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Announces Return for 2022 Season

The Bruins lost out on multiple transfer quarterbacks and DTR back provides stability.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced on Monday that he will be returning for his senior season at UCLA. Thompson-Robinson is back for a fifth season at UCLA and this will be his fourth season as the starting quarterback.

In his career thus far, DTR has thrown for 7,541 yards, along with 61 touchdowns and 26 interceptions on 60.7% passing. He has also ran for 1,183 yards and 16 TD’s as well. Last season, Thompson-Robinson threw for 2,409 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, six picks, 611 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson returning is a huge boost for UCLA and will give the Bruins a much-needed opportunity to compete in the Pac-12 South in 2022. The competition will be steep though with the reigning Pac-12 Champs in Utah being back and returning a lot of talent from this past year.

The arrival of Lincoln Riley at USC could return immediate results with plenty of talented offensive weapons at his disposal.

Oregon is also affected by this news as the Ducks will now see Thompson-Robinson again. ​​The Oregon Ducks will take on the UCLA Bruins next year on Saturday, October 22 at Autzen Stadium.

