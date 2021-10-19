Ducks Data: Examining the Number Behind Oregon's Win Over Cal

The numbers to look at as the Ducks closed out against the Bears and prepare for UCLA.

While barely scraping out a win against Cal, the Ducks are halfway through the season. Here’s some of the numbers from their previous game as well as what some of their season totals look like.

2: fumbles were forced by the California defense. After excelling early at forcing turnovers but not turning the ball over themselves, the Ducks have now had three straight turnovers without forcing one of their own. Oregon’s turnover margin is still an impressive +9, which is the second best margin in the country with three teams having a +11 margin.

454: total yards of offense were earned by the Ducks. This is the most yards in a conference matchup they've had this season, and is second-most only to the 505 yards gained against Ohio State.

2: yards was all that separated California from the end zone in the closing seconds of the game. Cal had the ball first-and-goal at the three-yard line but could not punch it in. The Oregon defense only gave up one yard on the final set of downs.

49: yards is now the new career-high for Camden Lewis as a kicker for the Ducks. The sophomore is now 7 for 7 on field goals this season, with three of them being between 40 and 49 yards. Lewis has been one of the most improved players from last year. He now has the highest kicking percentage in the Pac-12 and is tied in the conference for the most points by a kicker at 47.

218: total yards of offense for Travis Dye against California. With 454 yards of offense, that means Dye accounted for 48% of the yardage for Oregon’s offense. With 73 receiving yards and 145 rushing yards, Dye was the team's leading rusher AND receiver.

Overall Season

407.8: the number of yards that the Ducks defense gives up per game. This puts them at 11th in the conference, ahead of only Cal. Oregon's defensive strategy allows teams to get big chunks of yardage and they rely heavily on their ability to force turnovers to win games.

3: times this season Oregon has been trailing in the second half against an unranked team. The Ducks have now trailed in the second half against Fresno State, Stanford and Cal. Of those three games, they only won two of them. Oregon’s tendency to play down to their opponents has only hurt them once, but if they keep it up it could bite them again.

210.3: The Ducks are rushing for 210.3 yards per game. It is the third-most rushing yards per game in the conference behind UCLA and Oregon State. In their first full game without CJ Verdell, the Ducks still managed to put up 210 yards on the ground.

Looking forward: UCLA

33.9: The Bruins are currently averaging 33.9 points per game, which is the second-most in the Pac-12. With the Ducks sitting at third most points per game at 33.8, this weekend’s clash has all the potential to be a high-scoring shootout.

91:UCLA’s run defense is the best in the conference, allowing just over 90 yards per game on the ground. They also have the second best-run offense with 220.1 yards per game. As Oregon averages 210.3, so it will be crucial for the Ducks to control the run game on both sides of the ball.

70:This is meeting number 70 between these two teams. The Bruins lead the series 39-30, but Oregon has won the last two. The most recent matchup was a 38-35 victory for the Ducks in Eugene.

Another interesting note between the two teams: College Gameday has travelled for this particular matchup three times before, with the Ducks going 2-1 in those games. With an announcement early on Sunday, this weekend will be the fourth time this game is the main game for the program.

