Surprising Stat Boosting Oregon Defensive Back Jadon Canady's NFL Draft Stock

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady didn’t participate in measured activities at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, but he did join in on the on-field drills, showcasing his quick read and reaction time.

Canady is projected to be selected either in the third or fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft from April 23 through 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jadon Canady Tops Key Stat Category

This past season under coach Dan Lanning and newly-appointed defensive coordinator Chris Hampton in Eugene, Oregon, Canady allowed only 6.1 yards per reception. That is the fewest among all the cornerbacks who are entering their name in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Canady also has the fourth-lowest passer rating at 39.4 among those same players. Opposing quarterbacks posted a 45.9 percent completion rate when throwing in his direction in 2025.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Starting his career with the Tulane Green Wave and Ole Miss Rebels for two seasons each before moving to the Pacific Northwest for his final season of NCAA eligibility, Canady finished his collegiate career with 154 total tackles (98 solo, 56 assisted), 23 pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.

His most memorable interception during his time with the Ducks was against the Washington Huskies on their goal line in the first quarter of their Nov. 29 matchup in Seattle, Washington. Oregon beat its rivals at Husky Stadium to spoil their Senior Night, 26-14.

At 5-11 and 185 pounds, Canady has the ability to compete at either the cornerback or safety position at the next level. He has logged over 2,400 snaps played throughout his college playing days, so experience isn't a question or concern with him.

Canady is a plucky competitor with rapid, efficient movement targeted at the ball and his defensive assignment.

He shared that he met with the Detroit Lions during the combine, discussing his versatility to play inside and outside. The Lions hold the No. 118 and No. 128 overall picks in the fourth round.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veteran Defensive Back Dillon Thieneman

Another experienced member of Oregon's past secondary, defensive back Dillon Thieneman, earned All-Big Ten Conference First Team and All-American Second Team honors in 2025, solidifying himself as one of the top safeties in all of college football.

At the NFL Combine, Thieneman's stock rose dramatically. He posted a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, which was faster than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. His vertical jump of 41 inches was the second-highest among safeties at the event.

Thieneman has the ball skills of a pass catcher and the eyes of a hawk when chasing down passes from all angles of the field. The comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean are real, with his ability to wrap up opponents, collecting 302 total tackles during his two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and final one with Oregon.

He formally met with the Buffalo Bills during his week in Indianapolis, Indiana, who have the 26th overall selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.