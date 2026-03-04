Oregon Ducks Commit Cameron Pritchett Announces Official Visit Date
In this story:
While preparing a newly enrolled class of 2026 squad with transfers and veterans to prepare for the spring game, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and crew continue to hunt after their top targets for the class of 2027.
On Tuesday, Oregon commit Cameron Pritchett announced his plans to visit Eugene over the summer as the Ducks look to hold onto his commitment.
Cameron Pritchett Announces Official Visit
One of the only athletes committed to the Ducks' class of 2027 back in late December (and committed to the Ducks in June of 2025), Pritchett announced via Oregon Updates that he plans to visit Oregon from May 29 through 31.
A number of other recruits besides Pritchett confirmed official visits with the Ducks, including offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder, who will be visiting the same days Pritchett does.
The Alabaster, Alabama native recently traveled to Eugene on Jan. 31 for an unofficial visit. His only other official visit went to the Florida State Seminoles for their annual Junior Day.
Back in December, Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that the Seminoles were one of a handful of schools looking to get Pritchett to flip, but the recruit makes it pretty clear he's locked in with the Ducks. Pritchett's Instagram bio tags the Oregon Football account and his only pinned photo is still an announcement of his commitment to the Ducks.
MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
What the Ducks Are Getting in Cameron Pritchett
On the 7a state and regional 2025 champion Thompson High School squad, Pritchett was named all region first team for defense by al.com, which covers Alabama state athletics, and first team all-state from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. A four-star labeled recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 6 overall player from Alabama, Pritchett was also placed as No. 256 on the ESPN Jr. 300, cataloguing the top talent for his class.
At 6-3, 240 pounds, Pritchett brings the size for a college-ready athlete. In three seasons with the Warriors, Pritchett put up 210 tackles with 36 of those being for loss. He also recorded 15.5 sacks in his three year tenure which is the icing on the cake for his two state championship rings. He also shows his size and physicality on the basketball court as a two sport athlete.
Where the Ducks Stand for the Class of 2027
Though too early to predict the tides of this recruiting class, the Ducks sit at No. 14 nationally with three four-stars and two three-stars according to 247 Sports' recruiting class ranking.
Pritchett is one of two defensive players committed to newly minted defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The other defensive class of 2027 commit with Oregon is equally locked in, as he is linebacker Sam Ngata, the son of famous Oregon Duck player Haloti Ngata.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.