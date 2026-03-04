Oregon Ducks Commit Cameron Pritchett Announces Official Visit Date

While preparing a newly enrolled class of 2026 squad with transfers and veterans to prepare for the spring game, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and crew continue to hunt after their top targets for the class of 2027.

On Tuesday, Oregon commit Cameron Pritchett announced his plans to visit Eugene over the summer as the Ducks look to hold onto his commitment.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cameron Pritchett Announces Official Visit

One of the only athletes committed to the Ducks' class of 2027 back in late December (and committed to the Ducks in June of 2025), Pritchett announced via Oregon Updates that he plans to visit Oregon from May 29 through 31.

A number of other recruits besides Pritchett confirmed official visits with the Ducks, including offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder, who will be visiting the same days Pritchett does.

The Alabaster, Alabama native recently traveled to Eugene on Jan. 31 for an unofficial visit. His only other official visit went to the Florida State Seminoles for their annual Junior Day.

Back in December, Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that the Seminoles were one of a handful of schools looking to get Pritchett to flip, but the recruit makes it pretty clear he's locked in with the Ducks. Pritchett's Instagram bio tags the Oregon Football account and his only pinned photo is still an announcement of his commitment to the Ducks.

NEWS: Oregon ‘27 EDGE commit Cameron Pritchett updates his recruitment: @Cam_Pritchett_



“I’m locked in with Oregon. I don’t see myself flipping anytime soon.”



Pritchett plans to visit Eugene January 31st. He’s been committed since June 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/wsxzbLL4aO — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) January 23, 2026

The Kau Family flashes the “O” from the stands at Autzen Stadium during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What the Ducks Are Getting in Cameron Pritchett

On the 7a state and regional 2025 champion Thompson High School squad, Pritchett was named all region first team for defense by al.com, which covers Alabama state athletics, and first team all-state from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. A four-star labeled recruit by 247 Sports and the No. 6 overall player from Alabama, Pritchett was also placed as No. 256 on the ESPN Jr. 300, cataloguing the top talent for his class.

At 6-3, 240 pounds, Pritchett brings the size for a college-ready athlete. In three seasons with the Warriors, Pritchett put up 210 tackles with 36 of those being for loss. He also recorded 15.5 sacks in his three year tenure which is the icing on the cake for his two state championship rings. He also shows his size and physicality on the basketball court as a two sport athlete.

Thompson DL Cam Pritchett with the offensive rebound and layup. Thompson trails 44-39 late in 3rd quarter. @Cam_Pritchett_ pic.twitter.com/oOt3H8HWww — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 28, 2025

Where the Ducks Stand for the Class of 2027

Though too early to predict the tides of this recruiting class, the Ducks sit at No. 14 nationally with three four-stars and two three-stars according to 247 Sports' recruiting class ranking.

Pritchett is one of two defensive players committed to newly minted defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. The other defensive class of 2027 commit with Oregon is equally locked in, as he is linebacker Sam Ngata, the son of famous Oregon Duck player Haloti Ngata.