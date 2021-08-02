Oregon Cracks Top 10 in Latest SIAA Recruiting Rankings

The Ducks now have the top-ranked class in the Pac-12 after a dominant July saw half a dozen players pledge to Oregon.

July was a phenomenal month for the Ducks in the recruiting trail, as they brought on six new pledges. As a result, they have moved up to the No. 10 spot in SI All-American's latest team recruiting rankings — up from No. 19 in last month's rankings.

Oregon now owns the highest-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 and has blown past USC, which ranked No. 15 in last month's rankings and has since dropped out.

The Ducks kicked off July with a bang, adding three verbal commitments on the first day of the month alone. Sierra Canyon offensive lineman Michael Wooten was the first domino to fall, followed by two Texas standouts in offensive tackle Cameron Williams and wideout Nicholas Anderson.

The Texas pipeline grew significantly for the Ducks that day, but it launched into another stratosphere when 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to Oregon over in-state Texas A&M and Texas. Arkansas receiver Isaiah Sategna and Washington offensive lineman Dave Iuli joined the flock later in the month, both pledging to Oregon over USC, to round out a spectacular month of recruiting assembled by Mario Cristobal and the Ducks' staff.

Adding the six commits was huge for the Ducks, but the fact that they were firmly in the mix for so many elite players deserves to be mentioned as well. A big factor in that was that the Ducks brought dozens of prospects to Eugene as the dead period ended and were finalists for many of them, including JT Tuimoloau, a 5-star talent from Washington.

August promises to be a busy month for the Ducks as well, seeing as how dozens more high school players were invited to the Ducks' Saturday Night Live camp this past weekend and visited the facilities. Cristobal and his staff have established the Ducks as a recruiting powerhouse and look to finish the 2022 recruiting cycle with their fourth-straight No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12.

Earning a top-ranked recruiting class in the conference may be a piece of cake for the Ducks at this point, who once trailed USC and UCLA in the rankings. USC only brought in one commit in July after a strong June and UCLA didn't bring in any, while Stanford and Arizona bolted up the Pac-12 rankings.

The Ducks are still in the running for a number of talented players and have a few spots to fill, as they currently sit at 16 commits. Among the recruits to have Oregon as a finalist are wide receiver Darrius Clemons, cornerback Jahlil Florence, defensive lineman Christen Miller, defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, and cornerback/wide receiver Jalil Tucker.

Clemons, Florence and Tucker were all on campus this past weekend for SNL.

Oregon has shown that it is more than just a program that will sign top players from the West Coast; it will convince talent from across the country to come to Eugene, and the Ducks' coaching staff has proven that they can develop that talent too.

Our team has conducted interviews with most of the newest Oregon pledges, which you can read below.

Player Interviews

Read More: Michael Wooten Recaps Oregon Commitment

Read More: Cameron Williams Talks Oregon Commitment

Read More: Kelvin Banks Excited to Join Oregon Brotherhood

Read More: Isaiah Sategna Discusses Joining the Flock

Read More: Dave Iuli Breaks Down Commitment to Oregon

