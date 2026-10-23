Dylan Raiola Drops Honest Insight Into Chemistry With Oregon's Young Receivers

The Oregon Ducks’ offense is dealing with critical injuries at both the quarterback and receiver positions. As Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas have taken turns playing under center in quarterback Dante Moore’s absence, they’ve done so while having to connect with true freshmen receivers stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

Receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton earned targets on the Ducks’ game-winning drive against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 7. Raiola addressed what it’s like to play with the true freshmen during his Wednesday media appearance.

Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Dylan Raiola on Playing With Oregon’s Young Receivers

Oregon was without both Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart in the 17-14 win over Nebraska. The duo entered the season expected to be the leading receivers, with sophomore Dakorien Moore.

However, McClellan broke his foot in warmups against the Portland State Vikings, missing the last three games. Stewart missed the Cornhuskers game with an undisclosed injury and is listed out for the road trip to Illinois. That’s allowed opportunities for Lott and Hampton, among others.

“It’s been great. They come to work every day,” Raiola said. “They show up, and they learn, and they grow. Tuesday and Wednesday, we get after it on the practice field and that gives them a lot of confidence being able to go against our defense. They give us really good looks.”

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott (10) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Caleb Benning (28) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re really confident,” he continued. “We won’t roll out there any guys who we are not confident in and that’s our entire room. We’re all confident that they’re going to make plays when we need them to.”

Raiola entered for Thomas, who started for the first time in 2026, in the fourth quarter. He threw for 59 yards and the final touchdown on 11-for-18 passing. Raiola connected with Lott, who finished with three receptions for 23 yards, and Hampton, who finished with a five-yard reception, on that final drive.

Freshman receiver Hudson Lewis also earned a crucial target, catching Raiola’s two-point conversion pass. If any of the freshmen receivers earn prominent roles against the Fighting Illini, they could find themselves continuing to build off the chemistry they showcased in the victory over Nebraska, with Raiola expected to start, per Pete Nakos.

Oregon Ducks’ Freshmen Gaining Confidence at the Right Time

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s not just the receiver room seeing true freshmen gain larger roles in recent weeks. Offensive lineman Tommy Tofi made a big impact at left guard in the second half of the Week 7 win, while safety Devin Jackson continues to play more in safety Aaron Flowers’ absence.

“It's awesome that when you can have young players that are able to contribute and make an impact on your program,” coach Dan Lanning said. “And we've had some guys that are able to show up. Sometimes that happens earlier for some, and sometimes that happens a little bit later.”

“Sometimes that happens the next year, which is harder and harder to get that to happen in college football,” he continued. “But it's great to be able to have young guys that are able to contribute.”

Lanning, who is in his fifth year at the helm, said the staff calculated that 83 percent of Oregon’s snaps in 2026 have come from players who started their careers in Eugene out of high school.

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