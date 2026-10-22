Dante Moore's Oregon Return Gets Encouraging News Amid Dylan Raiola Report

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are reportedly expected to start quarterback Dylan Raiola on Saturday on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The news isn't a surprise, considering Raiola's performance in the Ducks' 17-14 comeback win over Nebraska and the fact that he spoke with the media Wednesday instead of fellow quarterbacks Brock Thomas or Dante Moore.

Moore has not played since suffering a concussion against the USC Trojans on Sept. 26. While his return timeline remains unclear, a new report suggests the quarterback continues to make progress behind the scenes.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Oregon ducks on si jake bunn

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Moore's practice repetitions have continued to increase in recent weeks as he gets closer to returning to the field. Meanwhile, Oregon is expected to start Raiola against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The report offers an encouraging sign that Moore continues to make progress in his recovery.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has emphasized caution throughout Moore's recovery, making clear that his health remains the priority. Moore has been practicing and participating in pregame warmups ahead of Oregon's last two games.

With six regular-season games remaining, the 4-2 Ducks are still in the College Football Playoff conversation, particularly if they can win out. And their upcoming schedule provides plenty of opportunities to strengthen their resume.

Oregon's Upcoming Schedule Adds Intrigue To Dante Moore's Return

After Illinois, the Ducks return home to face one of the biggest surprises of college football this season: the Northwestern Wildcats and a familiar face in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Should Moore return for that matchup, it would bring an interesting reunion. Kelly coached Moore during his freshman season at UCLA before the quarterback transferred to Oregon.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next game on the Ducks' 2026 schedule is on the road vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are facing a quarterback situation of their own, with quarterback Julian Sayin suffering a season-ending injury.

Both No. 3 Ohio State and No. 24 Northwestern are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. Ranked wins would go a long way for the Ducks' CFP resume after suffering early losses to Oklahoma State and No. 9 UCLA.

Following those two games, the Ducks host Michigan, play Michigan State on the road and then come home to finish the season against the Washington Huskies.

The challenging schedule ahead makes Moore's recovery an important storyline to follow, as it also offers major opportunity for Oregon.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's NFL Draft Outlook

Moore's potential return also carries implications for his NFL future. In an exclusive from Oregon Ducks On SI, an NFL scout shared insight into how Moore's absence could impact his stock in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"I wouldn't say anything has been affected yet," the scout said.

The bigger concern is the uncertainty that could come if Moore does not play again this season. The takeaway is that not playing again this season could increase his "risk of falling" in the draft, as NFL teams want to see that he has recovered, particularly when considering first-round selections where risks are carefully measured.

The NFL intel also suggested that Moore's talent and impressive throws on film currently "probably" make him a first-round prospect. However, evaluators would like to see continued improvement in his decision-making and ability to throw under pressure.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Notably, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him No. 25 overall on his first 2027 NFL Draft Big Board.

Dylan Raiola’s Insight Into Dante Moore’s Injury Recovery

Raiola offered a glimpse into his relationship with Moore and how he's continuing to have an impact on the team while physically healing.

“Obviously he's at practice doing as much as he can, but most of his help comes in the meeting rooms,” Raiola said. “Dude's played a lot of ball. He's got a lot of reps in this offense and plays that we've ran.”

"He's just more just giving us game experiences that he's seen for himself. And it gives us kind of a perspective on what we can, think to that's going to happen on this play or that play. It kind of helps us speed up the process. So we're not learning in the game, 'All right, they're going to play like this,'" Raiola continued.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) gives an interview after a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We kind of have that peace of mind going into the game," Raiola said.

The Ducks look to continue the solid momentum from the fourth quarter vs. the Cornhuskers.

Raiola gave Oregon the spark it desperately needed against the team he transferred from, when he entered for Brock Thomas to begin the fourth quarter. The Ducks generated 151 yards in the fourth quarter, more than in the first three combined. Raiola capped a 20-play, 82-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jamari Johnson with 28 seconds remaining.

Kickoff at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. is at noon P.T. on Oct. 24 and the TV broadcast is the Big Ten Network.

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