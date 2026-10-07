Dylan Raiola Shares an Emotional Reunion After Dante Moore’s Injury

After Wednesday's practice, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola revealed his emotions seeing fellow quarterback Dante Moore for the first time after seeing Moore go down with a concussion, and Raiola also spoke about the dynamic in the quarterback room now that he's gotten a taste of being the Ducks' starter.

Raiola is expected to get the start against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins while Moore remains sidelined. Oregon's injury report will be monitored for any potential updates to Moore's return to the field, but Raiola left little doubt about who the leader of the Ducks is, regardless of who is the starting quarterback.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I mean, he's been here for – This is his third year, and he's shown that he can win and win at a high level. And I'll just say, you know, him being back out there this week and just seeing him back there smiling, ripping the ball, making throws, making plays, like, guys feed off of that energy, and I'm one of those guys included," Raiola said.

"So it's a back and forth relationship. We're always trying to get better. And just to have him out there and working and doing that stuff, it's a big joy for the entire team," Raiola continued.

Raiola impressed with his performance against USC, quelling some concerns about the Oregon offense should Moore be required to miss extended time. The Nebraska transfer does not seem interested in any quarterback controversy, though.

According to Raiola, Moore has had a strong presence leading the Ducks in preparation for UCLA:

"Dante's been saying it all week is, you know, we got to keep pushing and we got to keep growing and find ways to get people open and just following his lead and doing that."

When it came to reuniting with Moore, Raiola made it clear that the focus was not about football. He detailed the emotional reunion between the two teammates and friends.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I saw him a couple days after. And, I mean, dude was moving around. He looked great. And first thing I did was I gave him a big hug, and I told him it was so good to see him upright. And, I mean, we didn't really talk about the game because in that situation, football is not as important to me," Raiola said.

"And in that situation, that's a relationship that I hopefully have for a long time. And that’s my friend and that’s my buddy. He's back upright. He's back in the building doing what he loves, so I think that's where we can celebrate that first."

Everything Dylan Raiola Said

What Makes Him Calm

"Yeah, I would say so. It also comes with the preparation and the film study and just the camaraderie with the guys. It's not a one-man show. It's a full unit doing their job. And my sense of peace comes from one, my Lord and Savior, and then two, just my preparation and the game plan. And just understanding, you know, what needs to get done with that play, and we'll take one play at a time and do it that way."

Most Proud of From USC Game

"Yeah, just the win. Ultimately, the end of the day, our goal is to win and go 1-0 that week. And I'm very proud of how we fought and, you know, through the ups and the downs and the moments of that game, we came out on the other side strong."

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"But on the flip side, kind of put that game to bed, you know, last week and been preparing ‘cause we got a really, really good football team coming into town. And, you know, we just got to keep preparing and, you know, ready for anything because they're a really good football team. They’re undefeated for a reason."

Recovering From Broken Leg

"Yeah, I think it starts in nutrition in the weight room. Jesse and Coach Love did a phenomenal job. Just, you know, you got to come here and you got to buy into this culture because obviously it's successful, and you want to change the things that you didn't do so well and adapt to the new culture."

"I feel like my nutrition and Coach Love just getting me so strong. Like you said, coming back from an injury, just hitting numbers I never had before in the weight room. That just gives myself the confidence to go out there and feel free and play and have fun and do all the things that I love doing on the football field."

Challenges Facing UCLA

"Well, I think first, their familiarity with Autzen and Oregon. Staff came from JMU. I wasn't here last year when they played them, but they're definitely not going to shy down. They're a team that just competes. They fight. They're the best in the fourth quarter. And so I think when you see a team like that, no matter how the game goes, you just got to know their best is coming at the end and when the game matters the most."

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Support From Teammates in New Role

"Yeah, I mean, it's maybe a little different. You kind of show your stripes that you can play and you can win. But at the same time, like, that's the expectation at a place like this is to win and to win big games. So, you know, our focus is ultimately growing and getting better. That's what this whole program is built on is growth and also the connection piece of that. I think that's our biggest weapon. And we just need to keep that to keep showing up for us day in and day out."

If His Prep Has Changed at All

"Yeah, I think just with reps that I've banked playing, I feel like when I'm watching tape, things may hit me a little faster and I'm able to recognize it and understand it quicker. Whereas maybe in the past I had to study it a little more, where now I can recognize it and implement what we're trying to get done on the offensive side and kind of visualize those plays coming to life."

"So I think just being able to see it, visualize the play, and ultimately get to, all right, this is where I need to go with the football. And I think it just makes it easier when you get out there in the game. Like you always say, ‘That rep's happened already.’ And now you just got to go execute on the field."

Playing With His Brother

"Oh, yeah. For my family, it's been special. You know, these moments don't happen very often. And to be on a stage like this with blood family, you know, it means a lot. He's trying to win just as much as I am. And we're all bought into the same goal here. And so, yeah, I mean, it's a cool moment. And it's a comfort knowing that I have family here, you know, supporting as well as my teammates."

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