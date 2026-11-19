Shortly after the Oregon Ducks suffered their third loss of the season against the Illinois Fighting Illini, coach Dan Lanning told the media that quarterback Dante Moore isn’t expected to return from injury in 2026.

Moore sustained a concussion that briefly had him hospitalized on Sept. 26 during the Ducks’ fourth game of the season against the USC Trojans. He hasn’t returned to the gameday roster since.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off after the Ducks loss as Moore was benched following an injury as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But Oregon suddenly returned to College Football Playoff contention, earning the No. 13 ranking in the third CFP. The new speculation that Moore could now become available, with the program’s preseason championship ambitions back within sight, was shut down by Lanning.

Dan Lanning Reiterates Dante Moore’s Status

Lanning appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys on Tuesday and responded to a question about Moore’s current status.

"Yeah, I don't think we're going to be able to get Dante back,” Lanning said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “Again, like I said, the ball's not really in his court. You're not in charge of the medical advice when it comes to that. Dante's going to be able to play football again. I know that; I feel very confident about it.”

“He's practicing with us right now; we get the best scout team look in America,” he added. “He's chopping us up over there on the defensive side. He's an unbelievable teammate, like his leadership has shown up. But I don't anticipate us getting to see Dante out there for us again this year."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, greets quarterback Dante Moore during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore has traveled with Oregon to its away games since his injury and continues to appear on the sidelines at Autzen Stadium. According to Lanning and Moore’s teammates, he continues to play a role in the program’s season and recent success by preparing them throughout the week in practice.

Lanning’s latest Moore comments back up what he said after the Illinois loss. While some fans and media wondered if Moore’s status was tied to retaining a positive NFL Draft outlook, Lanning pushed back on that notion.

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“I think if it was up to Dante in any shape, way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys,” Lanning said at the time. “But unfortunately, it’s not really up to Dante. It’s not really up to me.”

“But this isn’t like a selfish decision on Dante’s part saying, 'I don’t want to come back. The season doesn’t look like the way I want it to look,'” Lanning continued. “That’s not at all what this is.”

Oregon Finds More Quarterback Consistency in Dante Moore’s Absence

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola before a touchdown play as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Moore indeed doesn’t play another snap again in 2026, the Ducks have seemingly solved some of their quarterback woes. In the first three games after Moore’s injury, Oregon’s quarterback situation was rocky.

Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas swapped starts under center, as Lanning and former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer struggled to find consistency at the position. In games against UCLA, Nebraska and Illinois, Oregon’s offense scored a combined total of 42 points and dropped two of those outings.

But after the program parted ways with Mehringer and made assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson the interim play-caller, things began to turn around for the quarterback production.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola has started the last four games and led Oregon to three straight wins, including a victory over then-No. 12 Ohio State in Columbus. Raiola’s dealt nine touchdowns and zero interceptions during the latest win streak, along with 934 passing yards.

The Ducks hit the road for their only Friday night game of the season against a 3-7 overall Michigan State Spartans team in East Lansing. Oregon rounds out the regular season at home against their rivals up North, the 6-4 overall Washington Huskies.

With their No. 13 CFP ranking, as long as the Ducks win out, their CFP chances look optimistic, even with an at-large bid being the most realistic chance. Oregon just needs two losses from teams ranked ahead of it, or to leapfrog two teams and hope there aren’t any unexpected conference champions.

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