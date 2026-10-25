Quarterback Dylan Raiola Speaks Candidly About Playoff Hopes After Illinois Loss

It was a disappointing showing for the Oregon Ducks as their College Football Playoff hopes have likely come to an end following a 21-10 loss to a previously 3-3 Illinois Fighting Illini squad. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola got the start on Saturday after a few weeks of instability at the position following Dante Moore’s injury.

Raiola finished the game completing 27 of 41 passes for 246 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also fumbled twice, losing possession once.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passes the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Truth of the fact is, playoffs are probably out of our reach,” Raiola said of the loss. “Everybody made a decision to come here, come back, and it hasn’t panned out the way we thought it would.”

Raiola was supposed to be the quarterback who could keep Oregon’s season alive. Having a reliable backup who can step up when a starting quarterback goes down is invaluable, and the Ducks found themselves in that exact situation when Moore suffered an injury against USC in Week 4. Raiola initially looked like the answer, bringing Big Ten starting experience to the position and helping Oregon secure a crucial victory over the Trojans.

Instead, his struggles have become another obstacle for a team that entered the season with national championship aspirations.

Raiola entered the game with limited options in the passing game. Four Oregon receivers were unavailable, with Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton all ruled out. The absences left the Ducks without several potential contributors at a position where Raiola needed all the help he could get.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illinois at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola’s first season in Eugene has taken a turn few could have anticipated. Questions are surfacing on social media about his ability to lead Oregon in 2027, while the future of first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer is also becoming a topic of discussion. For a team that appeared to have all the pieces necessary to compete for a national championship, the Ducks’ dramatic fall has left more questions than answers.

Everything Dylan Raiola Said Following Oregon’s Loss to Illinois:

The Locker Room’s Reaction to a Disappointing Season

“Obviously, losing sucks. Guys have the right to feel the way they feel. Take our flight back home, take our medicine. There’s not much you can say. My previous loss was really hard. We fixed it, and it’s happened. You just got to fix it.”

Offensive Stalls After a Strong Opening Drive

“Yeah, I think just the execution piece, like really good in tempo moving down the field. Just felt like things stalled out. I couldn’t tell you why. Try to go back and watch the film, but maybe a couple throws here, there, a couple things here, there. The game looks different, but nobody wants to keep hearing that. That’s the same thing that we said the last couple times we lost.”

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Robert Edmonson (45) tackles Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Navigating Injuries, Depleted Receivers, and Defensive Alignments

“At the time, it was an issue, but the way they were playing was more of like a crane-style defense, and I think we knew that was going to happen. Adjustments were made or weren’t made, but it falls on all of us. It’s not just Lanning. It’s not just Mehringer (offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer). It’s not just the receivers. It’s everybody.”

Addressing Criticism Over Aggressive Play-Calling on Third-and-Short

“Yeah, I’m not ever going to sit here and blame the play calling because that’s not fair. I don’t think people understand how many hours I put into this. We’re going to live and die by being aggressive, and we were aggressive in that situation, and it didn’t work out. If it worked out, I think everybody else would have different things on it. But it’s just a part of it that didn’t work out. I understand why people ask me why we did what we did.”

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playoff Outlook and the Reality of an Underperforming Season

“We have a really close locker room. Not a lot of things can break us apart. Truth of the fact is, playoffs are probably out of our reach. So we’re on the path of trying to make other people feel what we’re feeling, not making the playoffs. But it starts with next week. Starts with just playing right home and getting better from what happened today. But yeah, it sucks. You come to a place like this, and I’m not saying for me, I’m saying for everybody. Everybody made a decision to come here, come back, and it hasn’t panned out the way we thought it would.”

Navigating Offensive Tempo, Focus, and Historical Game Trends

“It’s a good question. I think it sometimes is challenging for us on offense. We’re going fast, and then we’re like, all right, we’re going to huddle back up. But it’s all a game plan, game flow thing. So we all kind of understand it. But one of our goals was to score first, and we scored first. I think that’s the first time ever at Oregon where you scored first and you lost, so it’s a hard bullet to bite.”

Rejecting Excuses About Receiver Timing and Preparation

“I don’t know. You have all week to practice and prepare, and so to sit here and use an excuse—I understand what you’re asking 100 percent. But that’s on our fault if that’s what it looked like, if that’s what the problem was. But like I said, we’re going to get back and look at this tape and just try to scratch and claw and get some more wins. This hasn’t happened at Oregon in a long time, so yeah, it’s weird. I’m not sure really how to feel for these guys.”

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Assessing Running Back Production

“I’m proud of those guys. They hear from everybody. They came out and showed today that they’re the unit that we think they are, and I’m proud of them that they protected their tails off. They ran the ball extremely hard. Our backs—you can’t say much about our backs—whoever’s in there, when they touch the ball, it’s explosive. So maybe find more ways to get them the rock.”

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