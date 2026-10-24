Dan Lanning’s Honest Response To Potential Oregon Offensive Changes After Illinois Loss

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN – A dejected Oregon Ducks team walked off the field with their third defeat of the season after a stunning 21-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Two weeks after the Ducks finished with one of their lowest offensive outputs in the Dan Lanning coaching era in a 17-15 loss to the UCLA Bruins, a three-loss Illinois team limited them to a touchdown and a field goal.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches his team warm up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about considering a potential change in offensive coordinator, Lanning didn’t rule anything out.

“I think all things are on the table for us to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves, and we're currently not that,” Lanning said. “That's very clear.”

Lanning went on to address what went wrong after being held to a field goal following a positive offensive drive, the impact of having no quarterback Dante Moore the previous three games and losing multiple receivers for the matchup against the Illini.

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Opening Statement:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs off at halftime as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“All right. Credit to Illinois. Thought there was a tougher team today. That definitely showed up in the second half. Kind of the tale of two halves. We weren't efficient of on either side of the ball. Didn't stop the run defensively the way we need to. weren't able to convert on third down again.”

“This week on offense and sustain drives and certainly didn't create the explosive plays you need to have to be successful. Been doing a good enough job protecting the ball, and they got some momentum there in the second half, and we weren't able to respond to that momentum. So, not enough, not good enough on our part. Credit to Coach Bielema for the job that he did.”

Trick Play Late in the Third Quarter:

“Yeah, that's a great question. Right, certainly wasn't successful. There's pause in operation there. Right, didn't it wasn't successful, so it needs to be evaluated.”

Communicating With Staff on In-Game Adjustments:

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think there's a lot of communication that happens in game. Doesn't mean it's always executed at the level it needs to be executed from middle to earth.”

Impact on Losing Receivers:

“That certainly would be an excuse, right? Not an excuse for us.”

Impact of Losing Quarterback Dante Moore:

“Not fair for us to live in hypotheticals, right? And what it looks like. This is the reality of what we are, and it's not good enough.”

What Opened Up for Illinois in the Run Game in the Second Half:

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I don't think we had the same relentless effort in the second half. There was a we weren't winning at the line of scrimmage. I think when we turn on the tape, we're going to see some technique that wasn't there that needs to be there, and we're going to see some opportunities where guys are counting on someone else to make a play and not run into the ball like their hair’s on fire.”

What He Liked About the Offensive Line He Used:

“I mean, we'll have to evaluate the film, right? They had a consistent week of prep, right? But again, we'll have to evaluate the film to see if there's, you know, we need to continue to look to modify there.”

If Immanuel Iheanacho, Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott Faced Disciplinary Action:

“Really, just going to focus on the guys that are that were here on the trip today. I anticipate having those guys back next week.”

If the Team Will Disintegrate With the Playoffs Potentially Out of the Question:

“Yeah, I think that's a great question. We got to evaluate exactly who we are, right? Each person's got to look in their heart and respond and say exactly what they want to go attack and what they can improve and get better, and that's really where the focus has to be on one step at a time, one day at a time, looking for that opportunity for improvement.”

“Their response will be their choice, right? You got to decide what they're made up of and what that looks like. It's hard in that locker room, right? Everybody's disappointed, but you can do something about disappointment with the way that you work.”

Evaluation of the Team Coming Off the Loss:

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Joe Barna (43) rushes Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Too early right now. I thought that our teams responded well throughout, but obviously this game's a different one. It's going to take a new response.”

If He Misread the Team He Has Preseason:

“Yeah, I mean those expectations were created by previous performance by us. I don't think I ever said we were going to be something other than what we create, right? It's football. It's about what you go to do every single day, what you do, your body of work. We don't have the body of work, right, as a team right now, to be anything other than who we are. You are your film, right? And that's who we are.”

The Touchdown Illinois Had At the End of the Half:

“Certainly, gave them a spark going into halftime, especially they're coming back with the ball. There's it was misfit in the back end, and then also technique up front, and then the same thing we talked about as far as guys running to the ball.”

“You have an opportunity to get that play down. I think they had 90 yards rushing in the first half, and 75 of it was on that run. So maybe it's the amount of snaps that you're on defense, but there's no excuses when it comes into moments like that. We got to be able to get guys down.”

What Was Different for Placekicker Gage Hurych:

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych (97) kicks the extra point held by punter Bailey Ettridge (39) after a touchdown scored by wide receiver Dakorien Moore (not pictured) against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the reality is those are those are long kicks. Some of those are really tough. You know, the wind's a little bit different in this stadium. I think we put them in a position that wasn't the easiest to operate.”

“We've been really fortunate this year. You look at those three. If they go in, it's a little bit different ball game in a situation. It's not engaged, right? It's a lot easier to kick from the 20.”

“He wasn't doing that today, so you know that he'll be critical of himself. I know he will, but on the same note, that it's never one play that leads to a game. It's a culmination.”

Creating Momentum Heading Into the Future:

“Yeah, I think it starts with today, and it'll start with tomorrow. That's the reality., is we got to we got to be a team right now. I can stack days, and we haven't stacked days the way that we need to build stack days.”

“So it's going to be about how we attack tomorrow, how we're going to attack the rest of the night, and then what next week looks like. And a lot of that's going to be up to our players. It's going to be up to our coaches. All right. Again, we find ways to make sure that we're continuing to improve and build.”

Keeping the Defense’s Confidence High:

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean that's one thing I realized. Like, in moments today, they played really well as well, right? But ultimately, they still had 225 yards rushing or whatever the final was there. We can play better than that.”

“So measuring yourself against your capabilities, a couple of those plays don't happen. Then you have moments that are going to lead to success and give us a chance to fight and win. Last week we were able to win because of the defense.”

“This week I wouldn't say we were right. And you have to be strong enough in moments like that to play your best, regardless of what the situation is.”

Outside Linebacker Teitum Tuioti as a Player and Leader:

“Yeah, he's always a guy that plays with incredible toughness, smart. Obviously, we were able to utilize him on some offensive packages today. You know, he's always given everything he has to this program. So I'm sure when I turn the film on, I'll see those same things from him.”

Receiver Evan Stewart’s Status:

“I anticipate having him back.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.