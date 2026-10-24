Dylan Raiola’s Big Change Adds Intrigue With Four Oregon Receivers Out vs. Illinois

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola has twice provided a spark off the bench. Now, with another starting opportunity expected against Illinois, he believes changes behind the scenes have helped him find more confidence before the Big Ten road game.

Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore remains sidelined as the team travels to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Oct. 24. He has missed two full games since sustaining a concussion against USC on Sept. 26.

Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

In his absence, the position has been a bit of a roller coaster. Quarterback Dylan Raiola showed major poise and led the Ducks to an emotional victory over USC as Moore was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Raiola also provided a needed spark when he replaced Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter and delivered the game-winning touchdown pass in a 17-14 win over his former team Nebraska.

But his first Oregon start unfolded differently. Raiola struggled against UCLA before Thomas entered and led a late comeback attempt in the Ducks’ 17-15 loss at Autzen Stadium.

What lessons did that UCLA loss provide for Raiola? Following Oregon’s loss to UCLA, Raiola reviewed his routine leading into that game. His takeaway gave him something tangible to adjust as he worked toward his next opportunity.

Dylan Raiola Changes His Routine After UCLA Loss

“Obviously, that’s in the past. But I did go back and look through that week of preparation that I had, and I kind of tweaked some things in my routine, and I think that made a big adjustment in how I was able to play free, play clean.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

“So making those tweaks give me a lot of confidence going forward. I’m not going to dwell from that experience. I’m going to learn from it. My team has my back, and I got theirs.”

His emphasis on playing “free” and “clean” gives Oregon fans something to watch.

Four Oregon Ducks Receivers Out Vs. Illinois

That "big adjustment" will be put to the test in Illinois, where Raiola will be working with a short-handed group of Oregon receivers. The Ducks have ruled out receivers Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton.

Stewart and McClellan were also out with injuries last Saturday for the game against Nebraska. Lott and Hampton were added to the availability report on Friday night before the Illinois game.

Those absences put more responsibility on available starters like receiver Dakorien Moore, who enters Illinois with 25 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and tight end Jamari Johnson, who has 17 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates with fans after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond those two, Oregon’s available receivers have limited production this season. Transfer Iverson Hooks has one catch for six yards, freshman Gatlin Bair has three catches for 25 yards and freshman Hudson Lewis recorded three catches for 23 yards.

The injury concerns extend to the offensive line, where Trent Ferguson, Kawika Rogers and Immanuel Iheanacho are also out. The Ducks will also look to lean on their running game to ease the pressure, with Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. leading the backfield.

Illinois presents the next opportunity for Raiola and the Ducks. It also brings a familiar opponent with in Raiola’s college career, and a chance to again find a little redemption, like the win over his former team in the Cornhuskers.

Illinois Handed Dylan Raiola His First College Loss

Raiola’s first ever Big Ten game came against Illinois on Sept. 20, 2024, when he was a true freshman at Nebraska. His stat line was impressive, he completed 24 of 35 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and one interception... but ultimately Raiola's Nebraska team suffered a 31-24 overtime loss.

The setting in Lincoln was memorable but the game ended in dramatic fashion. Nebraska celebrated its 400th consecutive sellout, with 86,936 fans watching a Friday night matchup between two unbeaten, nationally ranked teams.

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola’s third touchdown pass gave the Cornhuskers a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. With the score tied late in regulation, Raiola missed an open Luke Lindenmeyer in the end zone. Nebraska missed the ensuing field goal, and Illinois eventually won in overtime.

“I missed the throw to win the game. I mean that was our chance to win the game,” Raiola said after the loss.

This sets the scene for Raiola to get his first win over the Fighting Illini, this time with the 4-2 Ducks. who are fighting to keep the College Football Playoff dreams alive.

Illinois Cannot Be Overlooked

Oregon is 10-0 in Big Ten road games and owns the nation’s best road winning percentage since 2023 at 15-2. Saturday is Oregon’s first trip to Champaign since 1993, when the Ducks beat Illinois 13-7. Oregon coach Dan Lanning made it clear that this Illinois team cannot be overlooked.

“Coach (Bret) Bielema always does a phenomenal job. They’ve obviously had this previous week to really prepare for us and get healthy. So, I know they’ve been looking at us for a bit, and you feel like you’re behind a little bit when you start looking at a team like Illinois and the skill set that they have," Lanning said.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola hugs Dante Moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Illinois is expected to be without starting quarterback Katin Houser, who suffered a hand injury in its 38-37 overtime win at Michigan State on Oct. 10. That puts freshman Michael Clayton II in line for his first collegiate start after replacing Houser against the Spartans and throwing for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

For fans who are traveling to the game at Gies Memorial Stadium, the color schedule encourages to wear yellow. Watching from home? The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. PT.

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