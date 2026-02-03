Early Rankings Reveal Expectations for Oregon's Dan Lanning

It has only been a matter of weeks since the conclusion of the college football season, but that hasn’t stopped rankings for the 2026 season to already come out.

College football personality Josh Pate revealed on “Josh Pate’s College Football Show” his early top 25 rankings for the 2026 season. The Oregon Ducks were ranked No. 5.

Josh Pate Drops Early Top 25 Rankings for 2026 Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off an 11-1 2025 regular season that resulted in a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, Josh Pate has Oregon as the No. 5-ranked team for 2026.

“I kind of think as we got down stretch of last year, I got the vibe more and more from them (Oregon)…they felt that group was kind of a year away,” Pate said on his Sunday night show. “(Quarterback Dante Moore) is back, and if I could just have that crew largely back, and then I could get better injury luck…Oregon’s a good team.”

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In addition to being a younger team, Oregon also had brutal injury luck such as losing projected No. 1 wide receiver Evan Stewart before the 2025 season even started to a torn patellar tendon. He will be back in addition to Moore in 2026.

Three of the Ducks best offensive weapons in 2025 were freshmen: running back Jordon Davison, running back Dierre Hill Jr., and wide receiver Dakorien Moore. With all of them coming back with the same quarterback running the offense, putting points on the board should not be an issue. Meanwhile, freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. was a standout on the other side of the ball.

Here were Pate’s complete early top 25 rankings:

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2. Texas Longorns

3. Indiana Hoosiers

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Oregon Ducks

6. Miami Hurricanes

7. Georgia Bulldogs

8. Texas A&M Aggies

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. LSU Tigers

11. USC Trojans

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

14. BYU Cougars

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

16. Ole Miss Rebels

17. Michigan Wolverines

18. Houston Cougars

19. Utah Utes

20. SMU Mustangs

21. Missouri Tigers

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

23. Vanderbilt Commodores

24. Louisville Cardinals

25. Washington Huskies

New Coordinators For Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

A big factor that may determine just how high the ceiling is for this Ducks team is how their new offensive and defensive coordinators fare after getting promoted. Oregon lost offensive coordinator Will Stein, who accepted the head coaching job with the Kentucky Wildcats. They also lost defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who accepted the head coaching job with the California Golden Bears.

Both Stein and Lupoi had spent multiple seasons on Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s staff and they were successful. Lanning decided to promote within the program for each of their successors.

Oregon promoted tight ends coach Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator. He has a familiarity with the program since he was hired in Lanning’s first season in 2022.

On the other side of the ball, safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton was promoted to be the defensive coordinator. He has been on Lanning’s staff since 2023.