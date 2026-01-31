Why Oregon is a Top Pick to Win the Next National Championship

Over the last quarter-century, the Oregon Ducks have been one of the top programs in college football, winning multiple conference titles, Rose Bowls, and games in the CFP. The one accomplishment that the Ducks are still coveting, however, is a national championship.

The Ducks have lost to the teams that won the national championship the last two seasons, the Ohio State Buckeyes (2024) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2025). Entering the 2026 season, which will be the fifth under coach Dan Lanning and feature the return of star quarterback Dante Moore, it could be Oregon’s turn to lift the CFP trophy.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Several college football analysts agree with this assessment. The Athletic’s college football staff recently made their 2026 picks for which team would win the national championship, and nine of them picked Oregon.

Why Oregon Ducks Are Top Favorites to Win National Championship

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) celebrates with teammates during the second half after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon, being one of the top favorites to win the national championship, is much more than the return of Moore at quarterback. In addition to Moore’s return, the Ducks return a talented wide receiver and running back room, and several notable pieces on their defensive line.

At wide receiver, the Ducks return Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and Evan Stewart. McClellan had an outstanding 2025 season for the Ducks, collecting 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart also return at full strength for the Ducks after dealing with injuries during the 2025 season. Stewart missed the entire season with a right knee injury, and Moore missed several games in November before returning for Oregon’s CFP run to the semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Oregon’s running back room also looks to remain dominant even without leading rusher Noah Whittington next season. The Ducks are set to return two of the three players from their dominant running back trio last season, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., who combined for 1,323 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2025.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Ducks also added depth to their running back room with recent transfer portal addition Simeon Price from Colorado. In his one season with Colorado, Price rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

After the departure of former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi to California, Chris Hampton steps into the Ducks' defensive coordinator role, looking to keep Oregon’s defense dominant in 2026. The play of the Ducks' defensive line is key as the group returns several key pieces, including defensive lineman Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. Defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti also return after impressive performances last season.

Oregon's 2026 National Championship Odds

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon has the fifth-best odds of winning the national championship next season at +950. Coach Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the best odds of winning the national championship at +650, as quarterback CJ Carr looks to take a major step forward as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

Two Big Ten teams currently have higher odds than Oregon to win the national championship, including Ohio State and Indiana, both at +700. The Texas Longhorns, with the return of starting quarterback Arch Manning, also have +700 odds to win the national championship.

With the Big Ten having won the last three national championships, a streak that was started by the Michigan Wolverines in 2023, Oregon looks to become the fourth straight in 2026 and give Ducks fans their long-awaited trophy.

