Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s Senior Bowl Is Changing His NFL Draft Stock

EUGENE – The NCAA granted Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher a waiver last January to play for a final season in 2025. Boettcher went on to have a career year in his final season, and he’s only continuing to show why he’s ready for the next level.

Boettcher is practicing for the Senior Bowl, which is on Jan. 31. The linebacker is standing out at practice with his physicality and boosting his NFL Draft stock in the process.

How Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Is Standing Out

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher went viral earlier in the week for bulldozing through Penn State running back Nick Singleton’s chest in pass protection drills. Boettcher showed that even though he’s considered undersized for a professional linebacker, he makes up for it with his physicality and determination.

The Oregon linebacker recorded 136 tackles, five quarterback hurries, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception in 2025. He elevated his play against top opponents, posting nine-plus tackles in all three College Football Playoff games and in ranked regular season matchups vs. Penn State, Indiana and USC.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Boettcher is catching the attention of several scouts and football analysts at the Senior Bowl. His mid to late round NFL Draft projection could be getting a boost with his play at the event.

ESPN reporter Jordan Reid named Boettcher as a player who caught his eye among the linebacker group.

“He was able to stop multiple runs behind the line of scrimmage by aggressively attacking downhill,” Reid said. “He came into Mobile known for his instincts and run-stopping ability, which have remained consistent through two practices.”

A good showing at the Senior Bowl oftentimes boosts NFL Draft prospects stock, before heading to the NFL Combine, Pro Day and top-30 visits. The attention he is receiving is a positive thing for Boettcher, who many have projected to be a second or third day draft selection. NFL Draft Buzz predicts a fifth round selection for Boettcher.

Boettcher’s other highlights in practice include a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

FUMBLE! Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher forces the fumble and UT CB Colton Hood recovers pic.twitter.com/ZZqbpzhYGh — Zach Lyons (@TheZachLyons) January 28, 2026

Bryce Boetccher shuffles, but doesn't overcommit, which allows him to break back inside for the PBU pic.twitter.com/MoeJA7hfxX — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 28, 2026

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher running over RBs in pass protection💥



Boettcher had a career best 4 QB hits & 12 pressures in 2025pic.twitter.com/303titbTKi — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2026

Oregon Ducks' NFL Draft Prospects

Oregon long snapper Luke Basso joins Boettcher as the only Ducks participating in the Senior Bowl. Oregon was also supposed to have offensive linemen duo Alex Harkey and Isaiah World representing it, but neither was listed on the roster.

World and Harkey are both players who didn’t necessarily help their draft stock in their final season. World entered the season as one of the Ducks’ top transfers and a potential first-round draft pick. His NFL Draft projection took a tumble after struggling in the postseason.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson is a player who saw his draft stock take a positive jump in his final season. Benson was a standout player in the wide receiver room and stepped up in the clutch. He represented Oregon at the Shrine Bowl.

The Ducks only had two players with remaining eligibility declare for the draft. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman are headed to the next level following impressive junior seasons. They’re anticipated to be the Ducks’ first players selected, with projections having them go in the first round or early in the second round.

Other seniors eligible for the NFL Draft include Oregon running back Noah Whittington, defensive back Theran Johnson, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive back Jadon Canady. Pregnon is another potential first-round pick, while Canady lifted his draft stock at the Shrine Bowl.