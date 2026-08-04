Everything Quarterback Dylan Raiola Said at Oregon Ducks Media Day

After quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred from the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Dante Moore announced his return to Eugene in the offseason, the Oregon Ducks enter 2026 with one of the nation’s deepest quarterback rooms.

Raiola addressed the competition with Moore, what he’s learned with the Ducks and stepping into a leadership role during Oregon Media Day.

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What Quarterback Dylan Raiola Said at Oregon Media Day

How Dante Moore’s Experience Helped Him:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's been great. Dante offers a lot, not just playing on the football field, but just a guy off the field. I learned a lot from him, just the way he handles everything, rightfully so that he gets. It's awesome to see his success, and I know he's going to do great things this year for the Ducks, and hopefully, we'll all be a part of something special.”

Dante Moore Acknowledging Him as a Leader:

“It means a lot. If you guys can't tell, I don't even think a lot of respect says enough about how much respect I have for Dante and what he's done the last three years here.”

“To kind of follow his footsteps while also paving my own path through this whole thing, I think, is going to be crucial not only for myself but for people that kind of see this journey that I'm currently on right now, and I'm just excited to see what I can do and what the Ducks can do this year.”

The Last Time He Entered a Season Not the Starter:

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think it's ever happened. It's something new. But I know change is good, and especially at a place like this, I'm more than willing to sacrifice for the greater good.”

What He Brings to the Table as a Backup:

“I just think I can bring my best every day, and always believe my best is enough for anyone. And my job is to push the room, push the team, and help support Dante achieve his goal because I know in the long run that's my goal. So, if we can get him there and I can get myself there. It'll be accomplished for sure.”

If Being a Backup Brings More of Less Pressure With Championship Aspirations:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I'm just preparing like anything can happen. Obviously, he hopefully wins the Heisman and do all his stuff. But it behooves me to not be ready to put myself in a position to be ready this year. So next year, it's not, ‘Alright. It's time to get ready now.’ But I was already ready this year.”

What Success Looks Like at the End of the Season:

“For myself, would be getting this university a national championship. My role doesn't change. My success is the team's success. So for us, would be a national championship.”

Adapting to the Oregon System:

“It's just really learning new words and learning concepts that I maybe ran that I knew a different way, learning it their way, their coaching and things like that. So, but I love it. Having a full spring ball was a little shaky, but then when I got to summer and got the walkthroughs and the bonus meetings and all that, it translated towards the end of summer, and I'm excited to start fall.”

Dante Moore’s Comments About Pushing Each Other:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works with kids during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It means a lot. We don't really talk about pushing each other. It's kind of just like, alright, when you come to work every day, just understanding that this is what we need to get done today, and that's the standard. And not only just the room, but the whole football team knows that nothing's guaranteed, and you have to work and earn for it. So it's cool to hear that from him.”

The Importance of Athletes Learning and Waiting Their Turn:

“I think everybody wants everything now, and you asked the question about when's the last time I even started. I processed that over this last six months that I've had, and I just think that when everything's thrown at you, and you're always in the microscope, and everything's always thrown at you very fast, you can kind of lose sight of the process and of football and the journey and enjoying it.”

“So, to be able to not just sit back, like watch and learn from a guy that does it at a high level, and not to mention we have other guys in the room that also participate in the growth as a unit.”

The Talent Level at Oregon:

“You look left, you look right. You got guys to throw the football to. I also think our coaching is second to none. We have our coaches put us in positions to be successful, and we use it for our advantage.”

If He Got Faster:

“Yeah, it is. I kind of did everything this offseason. Changed my body around, speed. I feel better than I did before when I was healthy without my ankle.”

The Difference Between Nebraska and Oregon:

“It's definitely been a transition. I'll start with the landscape of outside. There's not cornfields here. There's mountains and trees, and I love the nature. As far as football, it's different with coaches and players. Like we have a lot more talent than we did at Nebraska, and I don't say that to knock on them, but I think everybody will know that.”

“But I'm very grateful of my time there. Learned a lot from my coaches, teammates. Still have those relationships, but I think that I'm really excited for what Oregon's going to bring not only to my life but for my teammates as well.”

When He Became Aware of Oregon:

Jan 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota at press conference after the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated Florida State 59-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Probably nine years old. Famous guy named Marcus Mariota played quarterback here, and just growing up on the island, and then watching his career go from St. Louis to Oregon, doing what he did here, and then what he's still doing in the league.”

“That's when my attention was first drawn here, and then in high school, they recruited me, and I loved it. Got different plans, but I know everything happens for a reason. He tied it all in and brought me back here.”

Continuing the Quarterback Legacy at Oregon:

“I think it's special. I think I saw something about QBU being at Oregon, and I'm just a small part of that. I know it's something that's very it's something that it’s a blessing to be a part of, and so I take that gratitude every single day and apply it to my work.”

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