Dante Moore Doesn't Hold Back on Quarterback Competition With Dylan Raiola

Quarterback Dante Moore took over headlines in the offseason when he decided to return to the Oregon Ducks and forgo a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Before he found success as a starter for the Ducks in 2025, however, Moore made the decision to sit behind former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season as a transfer in 2024.

Now, Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola enters the quarterback room behind Moore in a similar situation to what the latter found himself in two years prior.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Speaks Openly on Oregon Quarterback Culture

Moore joined coach Dan Lanning, edge rusher Teitum Tuioti and tight end Jamari Johnson in Chicago on July 28 for Big Ten Media Days. Ahead of his appearance on Big Ten Network, Moore appeared on ESPN CFB Live, where he compared his transfer decision to Raiola’s.

“I hope I started a good trend. I kind of feel that with me coming back, or even with me having the chance to sit behind Dillon Gabriel, this feels great,” Moore said. “I got the chance to learn from a vet. Of course, had the chance to sharpen my tools that off season, learn the offense.”

“And with Dylan Raiola coming in, as a quarterback that of course came straight to me and said, ‘I'm willing to learn.’ He's pushing me in the weight room,” Moore continued. “He's pushing me on the football field. He's a great guy. He's a great person. Coach Lanning has done a great job, just molding our team, making sure that if you're coming in, we're going to compete. Just keep competing, and one day you'll go to the field and go ball out.”

How Dylan Raiola Can Elevate Dante Moore’s Season

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore transferred to Oregon from the UCLA Bruins, where he played one season. In an up-and-down true freshman season with the Bruins, Moore threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in five starts and nine appearances.

Meanwhile, Raiola transferred from Nebraska with two seasons as a starter under his belt. Raiola joins with 31 touchdowns and 4,819 passing yards. Both quarterbacks were former five-star recruits that the Ducks pursued in high school.

Lanning said during his podium appearance at Big Ten Media Days that the program was “very transparent throughout the process that there was a great chance” that Moore would be back. Raiola transferred to Oregon anyway – just days prior to Moore’s decision to return – and is set to be a part of a deep quarterback room.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Dylan's a big part of the success that we'll have this season, as well as every other quarterback in that room,” Lanning said.

In addition to Moore and Raiola, notable quarterbacks in Oregon’s room include Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr. Thomas appeared in six games in 2025 as Moore’s backup, throwing a touchdown and 130 yards on 75 percent completion, while Smith was a former four-star recruit out of high school.

If Moore, Raiola, Thomas and Smith can push each other throughout the season like Moore said, whoever is starting will be in a better position to succeed. Not to mention, the “next man up” will be ready if called upon.

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