Everything Dylan Raiola Said Following Oregon's Spring Game

Thousands of fans packed Autzen Stadium for the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. There were many exciting returners and newcomers that Ducks fans were eager to watch. One of those newcomers was Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Since transferring to the Ducks, the former Nebraska star, who recently recovered from a broken fibula, showed great promise during Oregon’s spring game, highlighted by a long touchdown pass to Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart, who is recovering from a brutal injury of his own.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Oregon’s spring game, Raiola spoke about his touchdown pass to Stewart and much more about his first appearance at Autzen Stadium. Here’s everything Raiola had to say.

Touchdown Play to Evan Stewart:

“I couldn't believe it. I was just hoping it didn't blow it dead, because I know Evan's not getting caught. So now he was running down. I was running down. It was kind of surreal. I don't really remember what happened. I just remember getting the end zone. And Evan was excited. All the guys were excited. You could just see the connection of our team, you know, here and there. But it was good to see in front of all our fans. It all come together.”

Connection With Evan Stewart:

“I felt a lot, you know, I told him on the sideline, you know, he just came back from injury, and myself, we did. And it was kind of, it was kind of cool to connect like that. And, you know, just running down into the stadium, hearing everybody, you know, cheer, I was very grateful, very emotional in the moment, just everything that has happened since last November to now. God, can not put me in a better place? So I'm thankful.”

First Experience Playing At Autzen Stadium:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, hands off the ball to Fighting Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I'll start with the very first, like the entrance. We had the Harley on our side, and I've never heard something so loud, especially the tunnel with the echo and everything, but just revving it, the Duck gets on the bike. It's just like as a kid, you grew up watching Oregon football, and you watch those types of things, and to actually put myself in those shoes, I'm very, very grateful, very blessed to experience this with all my teammates."

How Comfortable He Felt In Spring Game:

“I felt comfortable. There's still room to grow. And when you have good receivers, fast receivers, it makes things a lot easier. And, yeah, as quarterbacks, we just try to get the ball and distribute it and let them do the rest.”

Growth Of Oregon’s Offense:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The volume of offense that we have is tremendous. And I think Coach Lanning talks about having a loaded clip every game. And in order for us to be the team we want to be, we have to be able to manage and operate with those things. So I think from the quarterback room standpoint, to the receivers and tight ends and outline everyone as a collective group, has done a great job of making sure that we're on the same page with checks and things like that.”

What’s Surprised Him this Spring:

“I mean, the only thing that probably surprised me is the quarterback room. I thought I was gonna walk into a very, like, serious room, and guys are, like, on the edge all the time. But it's actually the opposite. It's a complete blast. We have our fun when it's necessary, but then when it's time to lock in, we can lock it in. They're such a great group of guys to be around every day. Makes coming here a lot easier, know, being so far away from home, but yeah, the quarterback room has been tremendous, and I love each and every single one of them.”

Next Couple Of Months For Oregon:

“I think these months are crucial. We have only what, 90 more days to the first game. So from here on out, everything that we do is going to impact not only this year, but years to come. So, taking the initiative to continue to get healthy, continue to get stronger? Can you continue to get faster and then keep the football sharp, making sure that everything we learned this past month in spring ball doesn't just go down the toilet, that we refine our tools, and we keep pushing.”

How Close He Is To Mastering Offense:

“I would probably say three-quarters. I think there's constantly every there's a lot to learn. And, I mean, every day you come into the quarterback, and you learn something new. It's from Brock, Dante, KJ, Mark, Ryder. I mean, there's constant growth happening. And that's the beauty about this place is there's constant growth, and you can never, you're never going to be allowed to be just satisfied and be okay where you're at. So in order to get where we want to go, we've got to keep pushing, and our team is willing to do that, and I'm very excited.”

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